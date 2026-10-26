Kimi Antonelli is on the verge of making history in Formula 1. On Sunday, October 25, the Italian Mercedes driver won the United States Grand Prix in Austin, ahead of Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull). At just 20 years old, he secured his ninth victory of the season and is now just 2 points away from a first world title that would make him the youngest world champion in the history of the sport.

A display of strength at the Austin circuit

Starting from pole position, Kimi Antonelli dominated all 56 laps of the United States Grand Prix. The Italian managed his start perfectly, maintaining the lead despite pressure from his pursuers. Behind him, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen battled for the top positions, never seriously threatening the number 12 Mercedes.

Thanks to a flawlessly executed strategy with only one pit stop, Antonelli gradually increased his lead. He crossed the finish line 13.078 seconds ahead of Leclerc and 17.485 seconds ahead of Verstappen. This ninth victory of the season confirms his overwhelming dominance of the 2026 championship.

Leclerc snatches second place from Verstappen

While Antonelli controlled the race, the battle for the other podium places was much more contested. Max Verstappen held second position for a long time, but Red Bull’s two-stop strategy did not yield the expected results.

Charles Leclerc, particularly fast in the final laps, overtook Lando Norris before gaining the advantage over Verstappen. The Monegasque thus secured second place, while the Dutchman had to settle for third on the podium.

Lewis Hamilton finished fourth with his Ferrari, ahead of Lando Norris (McLaren). French driver Isack Hadjar took sixth place driving his Red Bull, ahead of Oscar Piastri and George Russell. Pierre Gasly finished tenth, scoring a point for Alpine, while Esteban Ocon placed fourteenth.

Antonelli 2 points away from a historic record

Kimi Antonelli could have been crowned world champion as early as Sunday in Austin. To do so, he had to win the race and benefit from sufficiently unfavorable results for his closest rivals in the overall standings. But Lewis Hamilton finished fourth and George Russell eighth, postponing the Italian’s coronation.

With 365 points, Antonelli now holds a 123-point lead over Russell, second with 242 points, and 124 over Hamilton, third with 241 points. With five Grands Prix remaining in the season, only these two drivers can still mathematically prevent him from winning the title.

The next event, in Mexico, could therefore be historic. Ninth place will be enough for Antonelli to become world champion, regardless of his rivals’ results. At 20 years old, he would erase the record of Sebastian Vettel, crowned in 2010 at 23 years, 4 months, and 11 days.

Mercedes approaches an exceptional crown

This victory in Austin confirms the incredible season of the young Italian, who has become the championship’s standout driver. By winning nine Grands Prix in 2026, Antonelli has taken a considerable lead over his rivals, including his teammate George Russell, who is much more experienced.

The contrast between the two Mercedes drivers was particularly striking in Texas. While Antonelli dominated the weekend, Russell had a difficult race, marked by a 5-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage over Oscar Piastri.

On Sunday, November 1, at the Mexican Grand Prix, Antonelli will have another chance to clinch the world crown. After his demonstration in Austin, the young Italian has never been closer to becoming the youngest world champion in the entire history of Formula 1.