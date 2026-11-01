Formula 1: Kimi Antonelli Crowned World Champion at Just 20, Youngest Record Broken!

Max Verstappen won the Mexican Grand Prix this Sunday, ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli. The Dutchman secured his third victory of the season driving his Red Bull, but it was the young Italian Mercedes driver who made Formula 1 history. At just 20 years, two months, and 7 days old, Andrea Kimi Antonelli became the youngest world champion of all time, breaking Sebastian Vettel’s youngest record.

Verstappen wins, Hamilton finishes second

At the Rodríguez brothers circuit in Mexico City, Max Verstappen claimed his third victory of the year after wins in Bahrain and Singapore. The four-time world champion outpaced his rivals to secure another success with Red Bull.

Lewis Hamilton, who had secured his first pole position with Ferrari on Saturday, finished second driving his red car. The Briton was thus unable to convert his pole position into a win. Kimi Antonelli completed the podium with his Mercedes, a result more than enough to clinch the world championship.

At 20, Antonelli becomes the youngest world champion in history

The Italian driver won his first world title at just 20 years, two months, and 7 days old. He broke the record set by Sebastian Vettel, crowned in 2010 at 23 years, four months, and 11 days with Red Bull. Antonelli also became the first Italian Formula 1 world champion since Alberto Ascari, who won in 1953.

Before this race, Antonelli held a 123-point lead over his teammate George Russell and 124 over Lewis Hamilton. A ninth place finish was enough for him to be mathematically champion, regardless of his rivals’ results. By finishing third, he definitively ended the suspense, while four Grands Prix remain this season.

Nine wins and a season dominated by the young Italian

Antonelli’s triumph rewards an exceptional 2026 season. Even before the Mexican event, the Mercedes driver had won nine Grands Prix, notably in China, Japan, Miami, Canada, Monaco, Belgium, Italy, Spain, and the United States.

A week earlier, he had dominated the competition in Austin, finishing more than 13 seconds ahead of Charles Leclerc and nearly 18 seconds ahead of Verstappen. This ninth victory allowed him to approach the Mexican Grand Prix with a considerable championship lead.

Arriving in Formula 1 in 2025 to succeed Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, Antonelli won the world title in only his second season in the top category. He succeeds British driver Lando Norris, world champion in 2025, and becomes the first Mercedes driver to be crowned since Hamilton in 2020.

Hamilton misses victory after historic pole

For Lewis Hamilton, this second place leaves some regrets. On Saturday, the seven-time world champion had secured his first pole position with Ferrari, ending more than three years of waiting since the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix.

At 41 years old, the Briton recorded his 105th career pole position, beating George Russell by only 9 thousandths of a second. He also became the oldest driver to achieve a pole position since Mario Andretti in 1982.

Despite his defeat to Verstappen, Hamilton secured another podium under Ferrari colors. He had already won the Barcelona Grand Prix last June, marking his first victory with the Scuderia.

Verstappen continues his comeback, but the title slips away

With this Mexican victory, Max Verstappen brings his number of wins in 2026 to three. The Red Bull driver had previously won the Bahrain and Singapore Grands Prix, after a season start dominated by Mercedes.

The Dutchman had already lost all mathematical chances of winning a fifth world title before the Mexico race. His victory nevertheless allows him to continue his climb in the overall standings, where the fight for second place remains open among several drivers.

The championship will continue on November 8 in Brazil, at the Interlagos circuit, for the first of the last four rounds of the season. Antonelli will arrive with the world title already secured, while Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull will continue to contest the final victories of the year.