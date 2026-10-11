Formula 1: Max Verstappen Triumphs in Singapore Ahead of Charles Leclerc and Kimi Antonelli, Title Nears for Italian Prodigy

Max Verstappen won the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix this Sunday, ahead of Charles Leclerc and Kimi Antonelli. The Red Bull driver secured his first victory on the Marina Bay street circuit after dominating qualifying and winning the sprint race on Saturday. The Dutchman confirms his return to form, while the young Italian from Mercedes consolidates his lead in the world championship.

Verstappen untouchable, Leclerc powerless

Starting from pole position, Max Verstappen took the lead of the Grand Prix from the start and set the pace over the 62 laps of the Marina Bay circuit. The four-time world champion resisted pressure from Charles Leclerc, who started alongside him on the front row, and maintained the race lead until the checkered flag.

The Red Bull driver crossed the finish line with a 7.335-second lead over the Monegasque Ferrari. Kimi Antonelli completed the podium driving his Mercedes. The Italian, leader of the world championship, limited the damage against a particularly strong Verstappen throughout the weekend.

This victory holds special value for the Dutchman. Despite his four world titles, he had never won the Singapore Grand Prix before. He now adds Marina Bay to his record and signs his second consecutive win of the season.

A perfect weekend for Red Bull

Verstappen had set the tone from Saturday’s qualifying. With a lap time of 1’31’’373, he secured pole position ahead of Charles Leclerc, beaten by only 54 thousandths of a second. Lewis Hamilton recorded the third fastest time, ahead of Kimi Antonelli.

The Red Bull driver also won the sprint race held on Saturday on a wet track, ahead of Hamilton and Leclerc. This event was marked by George Russell’s accident while leading, as well as a collision between the two McLaren drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

By winning both the sprint and the Grand Prix, Verstappen achieved a clean sweep of victories in Singapore. Red Bull leaves with an important result after a championship start largely dominated by Mercedes.

Ferrari places Leclerc on the podium, Hamilton finishes sixth

Charles Leclerc gives Ferrari a second place after competing closely with Verstappen in qualifying. However, the Monegasque driver could not find a way past the Red Bull and had to settle for the 18 points awarded for second place.

Lewis Hamilton had a more complicated race. Third on the grid, the British driver ultimately finished sixth, behind the two McLarens. His strategy did not allow him to maintain his starting position, while Ferrari hoped to place both its cars on the podium.

Lando Norris finished fourth ahead of his teammate Oscar Piastri, who was fifth. McLaren thus scored 22 points with its two drivers but remains behind Ferrari and Mercedes in the constructors’ championship.

Antonelli third, Russell only ninth: Mercedes experiences mixed fortunes

Kimi Antonelli continues his impressive 2026 season. At only 20 years old, the Italian driver secured another third place and continues to accumulate points in his quest for a first world title.

His teammate George Russell had a much tougher weekend. After retiring in the sprint and receiving a grid penalty for the Grand Prix, the British driver had to climb back from the back of the pack. He managed to finish ninth but earned only 2 points.

Mercedes still maintains a considerable lead in the constructors’ championship, while Antonelli extends his advantage in the race for the world title.

Isack Hadjar in the points, Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon outside the top 10

Among French drivers, Isack Hadjar grabbed tenth place and scored a point for Red Bull. Pierre Gasly finished eleventh with Alpine, just ahead of Oliver Bearman and Esteban Ocon, who were twelfth and thirteenth respectively in their Haas cars.

Nico Hülkenberg secured eighth place for Audi, while Liam Lawson finished seventh. Further back, Carlos Sainz placed fourteenth with Williams, ahead of Arvid Lindblad and Fernando Alonso.

The race was also marked by several retirements, notably those of Gabriel Bortoleto, Lance Stroll, and Franco Colapinto.

World Championship: Antonelli draws closer to the title

In the drivers’ standings, Kimi Antonelli remains firmly in first place. George Russell remains his closest challenger, but his ninth place in Singapore cost him valuable points.

Lewis Hamilton holds third position in the championship, ahead of Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc. The Dutchman’s victory allows him to continue his comeback after a difficult first half of the season.

In the constructors’ championship, Mercedes maintains the lead ahead of Ferrari, McLaren, and Red Bull. The German team remains the points reference of the season, even though Verstappen has just demonstrated that Red Bull can still win fairly.

The next event is set in Austin, Texas, for the United States Grand Prix. Kimi Antonelli could take another step toward the world title there, while Verstappen will try to extend his winning streak.