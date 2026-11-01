Esteban Ocon was sidelined from the Mexican Grand Prix by Haas on Saturday following a conflict with his boss, Ayao Komatsu. The 30-year-old French driver, who had participated in Friday’s free practice sessions, was replaced by Japanese driver Ryo Hirakawa for the rest of the weekend. A possible physical altercation between Ocon and his director was mentioned, but the Frenchman categorically denied any violence. His future at Haas, which he was already set to leave at the end of the season, now appears seriously compromised.

Haas sidelines Ocon without providing any explanation

Haas announced the immediate replacement of Esteban Ocon by its reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa. The American team issued a particularly terse statement, simply indicating that the Japanese driver would compete in the final free practice sessions, qualifying, and the Mexican Grand Prix instead of the Frenchman.

No justification was given. Haas only specified that it would make no further comments. A spokesperson did confirm, however, that this removal was not related to any health issues. Ocon, fully fit to drive, was thus deprived of racing after normally participating in the second free practice session on Friday.

The decision caused astonishment in the Mexico paddock, where qualifying was subsequently dominated by Lewis Hamilton, who secured his first pole position with Ferrari.

A dispute with his engineer before a face-to-face with Ayao Komatsu

Tensions began on Friday during free practice. Esteban Ocon opposed a decision by his race engineer, Laura Mueller, regarding tire choice. While he wanted to use soft tires, his team asked him to switch to medium tires.

The Frenchman expressed his dissatisfaction over the radio: « No, no, I wanted the softs. Don’t do this to me. Come on! » This particularly tense exchange was broadcast during the session, publicly revealing the disagreements between the driver and his team.

A heated discussion then took place between Ocon and Ayao Komatsu on Friday evening. The conflict reportedly reached such a level that Haas management decided to immediately remove the Frenchman from the competition.

More seriously, information mentioned the possibility of a physical altercation between the driver and his boss. This hypothesis fueled questions about a particularly severe sanction. However, no physical violence was established, and Haas gave no details about the content of the confrontation.

Ocon breaks silence and categorically denies any violence

Faced with the controversy, Esteban Ocon issued a statement on Saturday evening confirming the existence of a disagreement while firmly contesting accusations of physical violence: « Last night, a difference of opinion led to a discussion between the parties involved. While I acknowledge that this exchange did take place, I categorically reject the information or accusations that any form of physical violence was used to resolve a dispute, whatever it may be. »

The French driver also explicitly condemned any violent behavior: « I firmly condemn violence in all its forms and am convinced that disagreements must always be resolved with professionalism, respect, and mutual understanding. »

Ocon requested that speculation cease while the situation is being examined. He also announced that further information would be communicated later.

On his side, Ayao Komatsu refused to detail the reasons for the removal. The Haas director neither confirmed the exact nature of the dispute nor the circumstances leading to the sidelining of the Frenchman.

A split that could be definitive

The matter could accelerate the end of the collaboration between Esteban Ocon and Haas. The Frenchman already knew he would not be retained for the 2027 season, with the American team having chosen to recruit Brazilian Rafael Câmara as his replacement.

But this separation, initially planned at the end of the championship, could now be immediate. Ocon’s presence at the next Grand Prix, held in Brazil, is absolutely not guaranteed. Haas has given no indication about the identity of the driver who will join Oliver Bearman for the last races of the season.

From a sporting perspective, Ocon is going through a difficult year. The Frenchman has scored only seven points in 18 Grands Prix, compared to 23 for his British teammate Oliver Bearman. Haas currently occupies seventh place in the constructors’ championship with 30 points, seven points ahead of Audi.

Already without a seat for 2027, Ocon may thus have raced his last Grand Prix with the American team. The former Alpine driver, winner of the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix, has no confirmed full-time contract for next season.

Ryo Hirakawa replaces Ocon and will race his first Grand Prix

To replace the Frenchman, Haas chose Ryo Hirakawa, 32 years old. The Japanese driver has solid endurance experience, with two world championship titles won in 2022 and 2023 and a victory at the 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans with Toyota.

Hirakawa had already driven the Haas on Friday during the first free practice session, finishing 15th. He was then called back on Saturday to compete in the final practice and qualifying, during which he set the 18th fastest time.

The Japanese driver will therefore make his Grand Prix debut this Sunday at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit, driving a car he was originally only supposed to drive during a practice session.

Haas will have to quickly decide on the second seat for the Brazilian Grand Prix. The team also has Jack Doohan among its reserve drivers, while Rafael Câmara, called to replace Ocon in 2027, continues his season in Formula 2.