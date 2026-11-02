Crowned Formula 1 world champion at just 20 years old, Kimi Antonelli has made his first decision for the 2027 season. The Italian Mercedes driver confirmed he will keep his number 12 on his car, thus giving up the number 1 traditionally reserved for the reigning world champion. He justifies this choice by his personal attachment to this number, as well as a strong superstition.

“The number 1 never brought me luck”

The day after his historic triumph at the Mexican Grand Prix, Kimi Antonelli explained why he did not want to give up the number that has accompanied him since his Formula 1 debut: “I will continue to use number 12. It’s a very special number for me and one of the ways I keep my feet on the ground and stay humble. Keeping 12 allows me to start fresh and keep improving.”

The young Italian then gave another, much more personal reason: his superstition and the bad memories he associates with number 1: “And honestly, I’m a very superstitious person, and number 1 never brought me luck. Every time I used it, things went extremely badly. So that’s another reason to keep number 12.”

Number 12, a tribute to Ayrton Senna

Antonelli’s choice also has a historical dimension. Number 12 was notably Ayrton Senna’s number during his early seasons at McLaren. The Brazilian used it in 1988, the year of his first world title, before switching to number 1 in 1989.

A great admirer of Senna, Antonelli chose 12 to pay tribute to him. This number has also accompanied him since his single-seater beginnings, notably in Formula 4. He was also 12 years old when he joined Mercedes’ young driver program.

By winning the 2026 world championship, the Italian became the first driver since Senna in 1988 to be crowned with number 12.

Antonelli follows Lewis Hamilton’s example

Since the introduction of permanent numbers in Formula 1 in 2014, drivers can keep the same number throughout their careers. However, the reigning world champion benefits from an exception allowing them to use number 1 the following season.

Max Verstappen took advantage of this option between 2022 and 2025, after his four consecutive world titles. Lando Norris made the same choice for 2026, following his 2025 championship.

Lewis Hamilton took a different approach. Despite his many titles won with Mercedes, the Briton always preferred to keep his famous number 44, which became inseparable from his sporting identity.

Antonelli will therefore follow the example of his illustrious predecessor at Mercedes. Number 1 should thus disappear from the grid in 2027, a first since the 2021 season.

A 20-year-old world champion already looking towards 2027

This announcement was made a few hours after Antonelli’s historic crowning. On Sunday, at the Hermanos Rodríguez circuit in Mexico City, the Mercedes driver finished third in the Grand Prix, behind Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. A result that mathematically secured his first world title, with four races remaining this season.

At 20 years, two months, and 7 days old, he broke Sebastian Vettel’s record for youngest champion, who won the world title in 2010 at 23 years old. He also became the first Italian champion since Alberto Ascari in 1953.

With nine wins in 2026, including a dominant performance at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Antonelli dominated the championship behind the wheel of his Mercedes.

The new world champion will return to the track on Sunday, November 8, for the São Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil. He will once again sport his number 12, which he will also keep next season to defend his world title.