Lewis Hamilton secured his first pole position with Ferrari on Saturday during the qualifying session of the Mexican Grand Prix. At 41 years old, the seven-time British world champion posted the fastest time on the Mexico circuit, beating George Russell by only 9 thousandths of a second. A first since joining the Scuderia in 2025, ending more than three years without a pole position for the British driver.

Hamilton snatches pole by 9 thousandths of a second

At the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Lewis Hamilton completed a final lap in 1’16‘‘514, enough to beat George Russell’s Mercedes, credited with 1’16‘‘523. Charles Leclerc took third place at the wheel of the other Ferrari, 119 thousandths behind his teammate.

The battle for pole was decided in the final moments of the third qualifying session (Q3). Leclerc had initially set the best time at 1’16’’647, before Russell temporarily took the lead. Hamilton ultimately completed the decisive lap, giving Ferrari its first pole position of the season.

The Briton, who had been dominated by Leclerc for much of the weekend, found the last necessary thousandths at the crucial moment. He expressed his joy over the radio, thanking his team after this long-awaited performance.

A 105th pole position, more than three years after the last

Lewis Hamilton had not secured a pole position in a Grand Prix since July 22, 2023, during qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix. He then beat Max Verstappen by 3 thousandths of a second, driving his Mercedes.

Since then, the Briton had gone through a long period without regaining the top spot on the starting grid. His arrival at Ferrari in 2025 did not immediately change the situation. His first season in the Italian colors ended without a pole position in a Grand Prix.

With this performance in Mexico, Hamilton now holds an all-time record of 105 pole positions in Formula 1, far ahead of Michael Schumacher and his 68 poles. At 41, he also becomes the oldest driver to secure a pole position since Mario Andretti in 1982.

The Briton said after qualifying that he had fulfilled a dream by finally obtaining a pole position with Ferrari, the team with which Michael Schumacher won five of his seven world titles.

Ferrari smiles again after a disastrous 2025 season

This pole position also represents a satisfaction for Ferrari, after a particularly difficult 2025 season for Hamilton and the Scuderia⁠. The Italian team had finished the previous championship without winning a single race, while the Briton ended his first year in red without ever reaching the podium in a Grand Prix.

Hamilton had nevertheless shown great enthusiasm upon his arrival at Ferrari in 2025⁠. After this first pole position, he declared: “It’s an incredibly special feeling to secure my first pole position for Ferrari. I have been working to live a moment like this for a long time.”

Ferrari’s director, Frédéric Vasseur, also praised the Briton’s result, which rewards the work done by the team. With Hamilton on pole and Leclerc third, Ferrari has two cars at the front for the Grand Prix.

Verstappen penalized, Antonelli can become world champion

Behind the two Ferraris and George Russell, Max Verstappen posted the fourth fastest qualifying time, ahead of Kimi Antonelli. However, the Dutchman received a one-place grid penalty, allowing the Mercedes driver to start fourth. Lando Norris will start sixth, ahead of Frenchman Isack Hadjar in seventh.

The session was also marked by Oscar Piastri’s elimination in Q2 with the 13th fastest time, and by Fernando Alonso’s difficulties, only 18th after a technical problem on his Aston Martin. Liam Lawson, initially qualified eighth, was later disqualified for a technical regulation infringement.

The Mexican Grand Prix could also allow Kimi Antonelli to clinch his first world title. The Italian Mercedes driver, championship leader, can be crowned as soon as this Sunday at 8 p.m. in France. A ninth place would suffice even if George Russell wins, his last rival for the title.

Lewis Hamilton, for his part, will try to convert his first pole position with Ferrari into a victory on the Mexico circuit, where the long straight before the first corner could favor attacks from his pursuers.