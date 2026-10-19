The British Green Party is undergoing a major political crisis after adopting a motion equating Zionism with a form of racism. On Sunday, October 18, 2026, Zack Polanski, leader of the Green Party of England and Wales, confirmed that he would not seek to overturn this decision, despite criticism from several Jewish organizations, political figures, and members of his own party. Interviewed on the BBC program Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, the Green leader explained that the text would remain part of the party’s official positions until 2028, in accordance with internal rules. However, he acknowledged wishing to modify certain formulations in a future vote. Adopted on October 4 during the Greens’ conference in Brighton, the motion received 1,022 votes in favor against 813 opposing, revealing a party deeply divided on the Israeli-Palestinian issue. The text defines Zionism as an ideology favoring a Jewish ethnonational state in historic Palestine, to the detriment of the non-Jewish population. It also states that the party must treat this ideology as a form of racism. This position marks a turning point for a political party seeking to strengthen its influence in the British landscape but now faces a controversy far beyond its ranks.

Beyond condemning Zionism, the motion advocates for the creation of a single democratic state over the entire historic territory of Palestine, with Jerusalem as its capital. This orientation departs from the two-state solution traditionally supported by the United Kingdom and many international partners. Historically, Zionism refers to a set of political currents advocating for the self-determination of the Jewish people in their historic land, but its interpretations and objectives have evolved over time. Some currents support the existence of Israel alongside a Palestinian state, while others defend broader territorial conceptions. The general equation of Zionism with racism is therefore strongly contested by several Jewish organizations, who see it as a challenge to the Jews’ right to self-determination and a risk of stigmatization. Supporters of the motion, on the other hand, claim to denounce policies of occupation, colonization, and discrimination suffered by Palestinians. Zack Polanski, himself Jewish, considers that the consequences of Israeli policy in Gaza and the West Bank must remain at the heart of the debate. He nevertheless affirms wanting to preserve the place of Jewish members within his party and rejects all forms of antisemitism.

Internal divisions and a break with Labour

The decision is causing significant tensions within the Green Party. Several Jewish members have denounced a motion they consider dangerous and incompatible with their political commitment. Vivien Lichtenstein, a figure of the Jewish Greens, notably called on Zack Polanski to leave the party leadership. The Green leader, however, contests the idea that Jewish members of his party are unanimously opposed to the text and assures that some support the position adopted at the conference. His absence during the vote also fueled criticism. Zack Polanski had left the conference to participate in the campaign for a by-election in Holborn and St Pancras, where his party sought to make an electoral breakthrough. This decision is now reproached by activists who believe he should have personally participated in such a sensitive debate. On Sunday, he defended respect for internal democracy and explained that he could not unilaterally reverse a decision made by the members. He nevertheless plans to propose, when rules allow, a formulation leaving Israelis and Palestinians the choice of their future political organization. This prospect of modification does not call into question the immediate maintenance of the motion, which is expected to continue fueling disagreements until 2028.

The controversy also has consequences on relations between the Greens and the ruling Labour Party. Prime Minister Andy Burnham condemned a motion he considers antisemitic, while Labour leadership threatened to end power-sharing agreements concluded with the Greens in several local authorities. Labour currently participates in governance arrangements with the Greens in various English municipalities. Its leadership now wants the concerned Green elected officials to explicitly distance themselves from the text adopted at the conference. Green leaders, for their part, denounce external political pressure and refuse government intervention in their internal decisions. This confrontation occurs as Zack Polanski seeks to make the Green Party a national force capable of competing with Labour on environmental, economic, and social issues. But the controversy over Zionism threatens to divert attention from his electoral priorities and weaken his local alliances. It also raises a broader question about how European parties approach the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, balancing defense of Palestinian rights, recognition of Israeli self-determination, and the fight against antisemitism. By refusing to cancel the motion, Zack Polanski chooses to respect the decision of his members, at the risk of prolonging a political crisis that could have a lasting impact on the future of British Greens.