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Italy: Violence During Protests Against High Living Costs, Meloni Supports Law Enforcement

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Italy: Violence erupts during protests against the high cost of living; Meloni supports the police
Italy: Violence erupts during protests against the high cost of living; Meloni supports the police

Clashes broke out on Saturday in several Italian cities during protests against rising prices and stagnant wages. Council President Giorgia Meloni condemned the disturbances while reaffirming her support for the police.

Milan, Turin, Bologna, Bergamo: on Saturday, confrontations marked gatherings held across Italy to protest the cost of living, wage levels, and the shortage of affordable housing in major metropolitan areas. The heaviest toll was recorded in Milan, where at least four police officers and about twenty protesters were injured.

In the Lombard capital, young people dressed in black and masked threw fireworks and bottles at law enforcement, erecting barricades on Piazza Duomo. The police, initially forced to retreat while awaiting reinforcements, ultimately used tear gas to clear the square. About fifty people were arrested, approximately half of whom were minors. In Bologna, authorities used water cannons and made four arrests, all involving minors, while seven individuals were referred to the public prosecutor’s office.

On Sunday, Giorgia Meloni took a firm stance, expressing solidarity with the police and denouncing those who, according to her, exploited the marches to provoke clashes and « sow chaos. » « Protesting is a right, but setting fire to our cities is not, » she declared. Milan’s mayor, Giuseppe Sala, also condemned the violence while acknowledging the legitimacy of the demands: « The reasons for the protest were understandable. However, violence against the police and serious damage inflicted on the city cannot be justified, » he stated.

These events occur in a tense social climate, marked by rising energy prices and increasing difficulties in accessing housing. In Rome, thousands participated in a rally organized by the Italian General Confederation of Labour (CGIL). Its general secretary, Maurizio Landini, announced a general strike for November 20 on this occasion.

The Italian unrest comes as France is also experiencing a wave of similar protests, which have escalated into riots, fires, and looting, with more than 1,800 arrests recorded across the French territory.

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