United Kingdom: Reform UK Officials Caught on Hidden Camera Making Racist Remarks

The British party Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, finds itself at the center of a new controversy following the revelation of racist, Islamophobic, and sexist remarks made by several of its officials and candidates. An undercover investigation conducted by ITV, with the first footage released on Wednesday, October 14, shows party leaders from the anti-immigration group making particularly violent statements against ethnic minorities. Some describe Asian families as “parasites,” while one official compares Black children to “animals.” These revelations have led to several resignations and suspensions within the political formation.

The investigation, carried out over nearly a year with candidates and local councilors in England and Wales, notably implicates Alan Feeney, a local councilor and deputy mayor of Solihull. He was filmed stating that the British population should not include more than 1% non-white people. He also made remarks calling for the expulsion of residents of Asian origin to Pakistan. Dean Miller, a local official in Bromley, made racist comments about Black children and mentioned the beheading of King Charles III. Other footage reveals misogynistic comments and sexually charged remarks targeting female party candidates.

Nigel Farage under pressure following revelations

In response to the scandal, Reform UK announced the opening of internal investigations and the suspension of several members. Three officials have left the party, including Alan Feeney and Chris Whelan. The leadership states that racism has no place in its ranks and claims to have strengthened candidate vetting procedures. However, it criticizes the methods used by ITV, accusing journalists of using false identities to infiltrate the organization. Richard Tice, vice president of Reform UK, even suggested that one of the people filmed might have deliberately sought to harm the movement. Nigel Farage, who has promised for several years to exclude extremist militants, thus sees his normalization strategy challenged once again.

Political reactions are multiplying in the United Kingdom. Bridget Phillipson, leader of the Labour Party, condemned the deeply shocking statements and called for the exclusion of the responsible officials. This case arises as Reform UK seeks to consolidate its electoral presence following its successes in local elections. It raises new questions about the recruitment and control of candidates within a formation that now counts more than 2,300 local councilors. The full documentary, titled Undercover: A Year in Reform, is scheduled to air on Sunday, October 18 on ITV. New revelations could further increase the difficulties for Nigel Farage, as his party attempts to establish itself sustainably in the British political landscape.