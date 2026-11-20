For ten years, Alexandre Djouhri has faced what his defense calls a judicial trap. Some have tried to portray him as a fugitive, but the facts, just the facts, and the case files firmly contradict this image. The latest episode, an Algerian passport mistakenly given to him by the registry and which he returned voluntarily, is the clearest demonstration of this.

A “fugitive” whose address was known to the justice system

On March 24, 2015, the investigating judges themselves searched Alexandre Djouhri’s home in Geneva, where he has lived for over 30 years. The magistrates therefore knew his address. Yet, he was never summoned through Franco-Swiss judicial cooperation channels: investigators sent him SMS messages and made phone calls asking him to attend an interview. This choice deprived him of the guarantees that the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters attaches to a formal summons. One of these guarantees states that a person who does not comply with such a summons cannot be subject to any coercive measures. These requests were more invitations than summonses, and nothing legally obliged Alexandre Djouhri to comply.

Nevertheless, the investigating judge issued an arrest warrant against him on June 22, 2017. The National Financial Prosecutor’s Office then issued a European arrest warrant on December 20, 2017. It cited an alleged uncertainty about his place of residence, even though the magistrates had visited that same home for the search.

In early January 2018, Swiss authorities reminded their French counterparts that he had a “permanent residence in Switzerland.” They added that there was “no obvious risk of flight.” Checked at Geneva airport, he traveled under his own identity.

It was under this European arrest warrant that he was arrested in London on January 7, 2018. He challenged it before British courts. Exercising one’s rights has never been fleeing.

During this procedure, Alexandre Djouhri was incarcerated four times, and his health bears the consequences. His vital prognosis was at risk three times. He was placed in an induced coma and found himself, in intensive care, chained to his hospital bed. His defense considers these conditions inhumane and degrading.

During the first instance and appeal trials, an impeccable behavior, recognized by the court itself

Alexandre Djouhri appeared free before the court at each hearing. On September 25, 2025, he was present for the deliberation, while the prosecution requested a detention order against him. He guaranteed his representation by a bail of 2 million euros.

In its ruling of October 13, 2026, the Paris Court of Appeal itself notes this. According to it, he “has respected the obligations of judicial supervision for 6 years” and has appeared at court hearings, including the deliberation, as well as before the court. It also notes that the three residence permits in Switzerland granted in 2026 were respected, both in their conditions and their limits.

The Algerian passport: proof by error

By the same ruling, the court refused Alexandre Djouhri the right to travel to Algeria to visit the graves of his brother and sister. It cited a risk of flight to Algeria, which it considered “not hypothetical.” It only authorized him to travel to Switzerland for his cardiac care, with the delivery of his “only French passport.”

However, it was his Algerian passport that was given to him. There was concern he might use this document to go to Algeria: due to an error for which he is in no way responsible, he had it in hand. He did not use it to leave. He returned it voluntarily.

He was suspected of intending to flee to Algeria. The institution mistakenly gave him the means. He returned them.

A man on the run does not appear at the deliberation when his incarceration is requested. He does not spontaneously return a passport entrusted to him by mistake. Alexandre Djouhri has never fled. He awaits the court’s decision, at the disposal of justice as he always has been, confident and serene, convinced that the law, and nothing but the law, will be applied.