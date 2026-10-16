Automobile: while Macron marvels at an electric 2CV, Elon Musk makes a Tesla fly. The symbol of a Europe looking in the rearview mirror

Two images alone summarize the widening gap between Europe and the major innovation powers. In Paris, Emmanuel Macron discovers an electric Citroën 2CV, the new incarnation of a model born nearly 80 years ago. In Texas, Elon Musk presents a Tesla Roadster capable of taking off from the ground thanks to technologies developed with SpaceX. While France and the European Union multiply regulations, constraints, and taxes, others seek to push the limits of what seems technologically possible. The contrast is stark. And it raises a troubling question: by wanting to regulate everything, is Europe letting others invent the world of tomorrow?

Macron in an electric 2CV: quite a symbol!

The scene takes place at the Paris Motor Show this October. Emmanuel Macron, alongside Stellantis executives, discovers the new electric Citroën 2CV, presented as one of the main attractions of the show. A car that reprises the lines of the legendary model launched in 1948, with its round headlights, characteristic silhouette, and a look from another era.

Citroën announces commercialization around 2028, with an expected price of about 15,000 euros. The project responds to a genuine demand for affordable electric cars, but it mainly illustrates an almost systematic trend in the French automotive industry: to prepare for the future, they start by digging up the past.

After the Renault 5, the Renault 4, and now the Citroën 2CV, French manufacturers multiply the resurrections of historic models. A strategy that exploits nostalgia and motorists’ memories, without necessarily offering a true break in the very design of the car.

The symbol is all the more striking as this new 2CV is expected to rely heavily on technologies developed with the Chinese manufacturer Leapmotor, a Stellantis partner. In other words, a car presented as a tribute to French automotive genius could carry a platform and batteries from a partnership with China. Difficult to find a better illustration of the ongoing industrial upheavals.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk makes a car take off in Texas

Thousands of kilometers from Paris, the scene is radically different. On the night of October 15 to 16, Elon Musk presented in Texas a new version of the Tesla Roadster, equipped with thrusters developed with SpaceX engineers.

The demonstration is impressive. The vehicle briefly leaves the ground, passes over several cars, performs aerial rotations, and uses a propulsion system to control its movements. The Roadster is also capable of moving on an inverted ramp thanks to a particularly powerful suction device.

Tesla announces acceleration from 0 to 60 miles per hour, about 97 km/h, in less than a second. The manufacturer also claims a top speed exceeding 370 km/h, with production planned for 2028. A demonstration showing how far Tesla intends to push automotive experimentation.

In Europe, the passion for taxes, bans, and regulations

This technological contrast takes on a particular dimension when examining European political choices. For several years, Brussels has multiplied environmental standards, obligations imposed on manufacturers, and regulatory deadlines aimed at transforming the automotive sector.

The European Union notably set a target to reduce CO₂ emissions from new cars, initially established at 100% by 2035. Facing difficulties encountered by the industry, the European Commission proposed in December 2025 to relax this target to 90%, with compensation mechanisms for remaining emissions. A revision showing tensions between Brussels’ regulatory ambitions and industrial realities.

Added to these constraints are French automotive penalties, taxes on the most polluting vehicles, traffic restrictions in low-emission zones, and administrative obligations accompanying the energy transition.

Individually, these measures pursue identified environmental goals. However, their accumulation raises a fundamental industrial question: can European manufacturers be asked to invest massively in new technologies while multiplying constraints that weigh on their costs, investments, and commercial outlets?

Because European manufacturers must simultaneously finance their electric conversion, develop new platforms, secure their battery supply, and face increasingly aggressive global competition. All in an environment marked by high production costs and particularly stringent regulatory requirements.

By wanting to define in advance what tomorrow’s automobile should be, Europe risks reducing the maneuvering room of those tasked with inventing it.

China innovates, the United States experiments, Europe regulates

The phenomenon goes far beyond Tesla. In China, groups like BYD have developed a powerful electric automotive industry, notably based on their mastery of batteries, supply chains, and production capacities.

Chinese manufacturers gain international market shares and are gradually establishing themselves in Europe. Their competitiveness now constitutes a major challenge for the continent’s historic brands, forced to revise their development methods and cost structures.

In the United States, Tesla continues its investments in artificial intelligence, robotics, and autonomous driving systems. SpaceX, another company led by Elon Musk, has transformed the space launch economy through the reuse of its launchers.

In Europe, innovative companies also exist, as do leading industrial groups. Airbus, notably, demonstrates that the continent retains considerable technological skills. The problem lies more in the ability to transform these skills into new global companies, finance their development, and enable them to scale quickly.

While American and Chinese groups invest in breakthrough technologies, much of the European debate continues to revolve around standards, bans, emission targets, and taxation methods.

A situation all the more paradoxical as Europe was long the cradle of the greatest automotive innovations. From popular car democratization to the most sophisticated engines, French, German, and Italian manufacturers helped shape the global history of the automobile.

Today, it is a car imagined in 1948 that attracts attention at a French manufacturer’s stand, while an American entrepreneur presents a vehicle equipped with aeronautical thrusters.

Elon Musk, much criticized in Europe, continues to push technological boundaries

There is also a contrast in how Elon Musk is perceived. The entrepreneur has become a particularly controversial figure in Europe due to his political interventions, his role on the social network X, and his sometimes provocative positions.

Meanwhile, Tesla helped establish the electric vehicle as a credible large-scale alternative at a time when part of the traditional automotive industry remained attached to the internal combustion engine. SpaceX demonstrated that it was possible to recover and reuse space launchers, disrupting methods and costs in the sector.

With this new Roadster, Musk pursues the same logic: attempting unusual technical experiments, provoking breakthroughs, and turning spectacular ideas into concrete demonstrations. The Texas presentation shows a desire to push the technical possibilities of a vehicle.

This culture of experimentation questions European choices. Where some seek to demonstrate that a technology is possible, others seem more concerned with defining the framework in which it might eventually be authorized.

What if the real European problem had become a lack of boldness?

The comparison between the electric 2CV and the Tesla Roadster is obviously that of two vehicles with very different commercial vocations. The first aims to make electric mobility accessible, the second serves as a showcase for particularly costly experimental technologies. But the images also tell something deeper about how to envision the future.

France has an exceptional industrial history, high-level engineers, and manufacturers who revolutionized the automobile for decades. Yet, the multiplication of reissues of old models ends up giving the impression of an industry that seeks more to capitalize on its past successes than to impose new global benchmarks.

And European political leaders cannot simply lament American or Chinese industrial power while ignoring the cumulative effects of their own regulatory and fiscal choices.

The energy transition naturally requires considerable investments. It could also be a tremendous opportunity to get ahead. Provided Europe makes innovation and industrial competitiveness priorities as important as regulating existing technologies.

In October 2026, two images will remain: Emmanuel Macron in front of a 2CV updated for today, and Elon Musk making a Tesla take off in Texas. On one side, a 1948 car with a battery added. On the other, a 21st-century car with thrusters added.

Europe invented part of automotive history. It should not have as its sole ambition to recycle it…