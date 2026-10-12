It is the grand return of a legend of French automotive: 36 years after production stopped in 1990, the Citroën 2 CV is reborn in a fully electric form. The French manufacturer presents this Monday, October 12, at the Paris Motor Show, the Citroën 2 CV Concept, a modern reinterpretation of the famous Deuche. Behind this red prototype with an immediately recognizable design, Citroën is preparing a true production car, announced for 2028, with a particularly attractive price target: around 15,000 euros.

The newcomer retains several features that made its ancestor successful: compact dimensions, a spacious cabin, simple design, and a popular vocation. Citroën thus intends to revive one of the most emblematic French cars of the 20th century, produced in more than 5 million units in its sedan version.

A new electric 2 CV that takes up the original’s codes

The Citroën 2 CV Concept measures 3.76 meters long. Its compact proportions recall those of the historic car, while its red body adopts a much more contemporary presentation. The front retains the two characteristic headlights of the Deuche, now reinterpreted with an LED light signature.

The ribbed hood, pronounced fenders, and tall silhouette directly reference the original model. The manufacturer also keeps the idea of a car easy to use, intended for both urban trips and daily journeys. The whole is based on a fully electric powertrain, without reusing the famous two-cylinder engine of the old 2 CV.

The interior also benefits from a reinterpretation. Citroën focuses on generous interior space relative to the exterior dimensions, with a colorful presentation, connected equipment, and several references to the historic layout. The fabric sunroof, one of the most recognizable elements of the Deuche, also finds its place in this concept.

A price around 15,000 euros and commercialization planned for 2028

The big announcement concerns the price. Citroën expresses the ambition to offer the future production model at a starting price close to 15,000 euros. This positioning would allow this new 2 CV to join the market of affordable small electric cars, while acquisition cost remains an obstacle for many motorists.

The brand also announces that the future car will be manufactured in Europe and designed to meet the upcoming European E-Car regulation, aimed at promoting the development of accessible small electric vehicles.

However, patience will be required. The vehicle displayed in Paris is a concept car and not a final production version. Citroën plans to present the model intended for commercialization within two years, i.e., by 2028. The price of 15,000 euros is therefore a target and not a definitively fixed sale price.

The manufacturer has not yet released all the technical specifications of the future production model, notably battery capacity, certified range, or power. These elements will need to be specified before its commercial launch.

A French car that became a global phenomenon

Presented at the Paris Motor Show on October 7, 1948, the Citroën 2 CV was designed to democratize the automobile. Its specifications were based on one idea: to offer an economical car capable of transporting four people and their luggage on sometimes difficult roads, with reduced consumption and simple maintenance.

Its air-cooled two-cylinder engine, particularly soft suspension, fabric roof, and atypical silhouette quickly contributed to its popularity. The 2 CV became a symbol of post-war France, accompanying families as well as farmers, students, and professionals.

Between 1948 and 1990, Citroën produced 3,872,583 2 CV sedans, plus over 1.2 million utility versions. Total production thus exceeds 5.1 million vehicles.

The last 2 CV left the Mangualde factory in Portugal on July 27, 1990. Thirty-six years later, the brand with the double chevrons is thus bringing back a model that holds a unique place in French automotive heritage.

The new 2 CV, the highlight of the 2026 Paris Motor Show

The public will be able to discover the Citroën 2 CV Concept starting Tuesday, October 13, during the opening of the Paris Motor Show to visitors. The show runs until Sunday, October 18 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles.

The car is presented at the Citroën stand, located in hall 4 on an area of 930 m². The manufacturer also exhibits a second concept car, a special version of the C3 Aircross dedicated to the French Navy, as well as several novelties from its C3, C3 Aircross, and C4 ranges.

The presentation of this new Deuche accompanies Citroën’s desire to offer more accessible electric cars. Xavier Chardon, the brand’s CEO, and Pierre Leclercq, head of design, participate this Monday in the presentation of the manufacturer’s novelties.

For fans of the historic 2 CV, the Paris event especially offers the opportunity to discover what could become one of the most famous French cars. Series production is planned for 2028, with a price target close to 15,000 euros.