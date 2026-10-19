Volkswagen plans to freeze wages for 660,000 employees until 2030

The German car manufacturer is considering freezing the salaries of all its employees worldwide for five years, a measure that the works council deems unrealistic and promises to oppose.

Volkswagen plans to freeze the wages of its approximately 660,000 employees worldwide until 2030. The information, confirmed by the IG Metall union, was communicated to employees by the group’s works council, which cites information provided by management. If this measure is implemented, workers could lose about 10% of their purchasing power by the end of the decade, according to estimates.

The works council called this plan unrealistic and announced it would face significant resistance. The group’s management has not yet publicly commented on these revelations.

This announcement comes amid deep difficulties for Europe’s leading car manufacturer. Last September, Volkswagen had already decided to cut an additional 50,000 jobs worldwide, adding to a first wave of 50,000 job cuts already implemented. Four factories located in Germany are also threatened with closure between 2031 and 2034.

The group’s situation reflects a broader crisis affecting the entire German automotive sector. A study by the Ifo economic institute reveals that the automotive industry has lost 123,500 jobs since 2019, a decline of 13%, making it the sector most affected by deindustrialization in Germany. Overall, the German industry had nearly 496,000 fewer employees at the end of 2025 than at the beginning of 2019, a decrease of 7.1%.

Joachim Ragnitz, managing director of the Ifo Dresden branch, speaks of an “accelerated structural shift” and worries that the new jobs created, mainly in services, health, and social sectors, are not in the areas where Germany is most productive and innovative, which could weigh on the country’s growth potential.