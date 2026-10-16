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Historic! After 9 Years of Waiting, Elon Musk Unveils a Flying Tesla: the Roadster Performs Spectacular Aerial Maneuvers

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After a 9-year wait, Elon Musk unveils a flying Tesla: the Roadster performs spectacular aerial maneuvers.
After a 9-year wait, Elon Musk unveils a flying Tesla: the Roadster performs spectacular aerial maneuvers.

Elon Musk unveiled a new Tesla Roadster late Thursday night, capable of leaving the ground, performing rotations in the air, and landing back on its wheels. The demonstration, held at SpaceX's McGregor, Texas, facility, produced spectacular footage. Nine years after the model's initial unveiling, the automaker showcased a prototype equipped with propulsion systems, while also announcing a production launch in 2028.

A Tesla launched upside down before landing back on its wheels

During the demonstration, a white Roadster drove up a massive curved ramp, eventually rolling upside down. It then left the structure, performed a spin in mid-air using its thrusters, and righted itself before landing on the road. The vehicle also briefly flew over a line of Tesla models, including a Cybertruck, a Cybercab, a Semi, a Model Y, and a Model 3.

Propulsion systems developed with SpaceX

To achieve these results, Tesla collaborated with SpaceX teams on a system of cold gas thrusters powered by compressed air. Depending on their configuration, the different versions of the vehicle combine suction devices to enhance traction with thrusters capable of rapidly altering the car's attitude.

This technology allows for exceptionally strong acceleration, as well as maneuvers impossible to achieve with a conventional sports car. The manufacturer presented three versions, named Performance, Thrust, and Rocket, the latter designed to exploit the most advanced aerial capabilities.

From 0 to 100 km / h in less than a second

During the event, Tesla announced that it had achieved a 0 to 60 mph (approximately 97 km/h) acceleration time of just 0,81 seconds. The manufacturer also mentioned a top speed exceeding 230 mph (approximately 370 km/h) and a range of over 300 miles (approximately 480 kilometers).

A project announced in 2017 and postponed for years

Elon Musk unveiled this second generation of Roadster in November 2017, with the goal of launching it in 2020. The model generated immediate enthusiasm and Tesla began accepting reservations, but the schedule was pushed back multiple times.

Meanwhile, the group had focused on the Model 3, the Model Y, the Cybertruck, and its autonomous driving projects. Tesla had notably begun development of its Cybercab, which faced significant regulatory challenges . The unveiling of the new Roadster, initially scheduled for October 1, 2026, had itself been postponed to October 15 due to weather conditions.

First deliveries: Tesla is now aiming for 2028

Despite the spectacular nature of the demonstration, buyers will still have to wait. Elon Musk has set 2028 as the target date for launching production, without announcing final prices for the different versions. The reservations mentioned during the event come with hefty price tags, including $50,000 for the Performance and $250,000 for the Thrust, while the Rocket is expected to be reserved for an invited clientele.

It also remains to be determined under what conditions the propulsion systems can be used outside of a test site. Road homologation and any applicable requirements for a vehicle leaving the ground represent significant obstacles before actual commercialization.

A historic first: Elon Musk ushers the automobile into a new era

Nine years after announcing his ambition to revolutionize the automobile, Elon Musk has made a major breakthrough. By unveiling a Tesla Roadster capable of leaving the ground, performing aerial maneuvers, and landing on its four wheels thanks to its propulsion system, the head of Tesla and SpaceX delivered a spectacular demonstration. For the first time, a Tesla has showcased aerial capabilities that until now seemed the stuff of science fiction. This historic presentation marks a new chapter in the history of the American automaker and gives an unprecedented dimension to the car of the future.

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Jerome Goulon

Jerome Goulon

Jérôme Goulon joined the editorial team of Entrevue in 1999 as an intern before becoming editor-in-chief in 2014. He headed the reporting department and carried out major investigations using hidden cameras and undercover. Passionate about media, current affairs and sports (he was in charge of weekend football on the Europe 1 website from 1999 to 2001), he has published numerous exclusive interviews. At the same time, he has appeared regularly on television since 2007 on various channels (TF1, France 3, M6, C8, NRJ 12, RMC Story), notably on the sets of Jean-Marc Morandini and Cyril Hanouna. He has also been a columnist for Non Stop people (Canal+ group) and on Radio J. 

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