Interviewed on Monday, November 23 by Sonia Mabrouk on BFMTV, Jordan Bardella criticized Thierry Lhermitte’s remarks about a possible second round opposing the RN to LFI. The president of the National Rally believes that the comparison used by the actor also targets their voters.

Thierry Lhermitte’s phrase did not please Jordan Bardella. Invited on Sunday on BFMTV, the actor expressed his concern about the prospect of having to choose between « the plague and cholera » in the presidential election. A way to express his rejection of the two parties likely to face each other in the second round.

The next day, the RN president responded to him on the same channel. « Why insult millions of people by comparing them to the worst disease? » he asked. In his view, such an expression goes beyond criticizing the programs: it also discredits the French people who support these parties and the representatives they have elected.

Bardella invokes respect for voters

The nationalist leader nevertheless praised Thierry Lhermitte’s career and the place he holds with the public. He specifically considers that this popularity should lead the actor to more restraint in his political interventions.

His response thus focuses more on the words used than on the refusal to choose expressed by the actor. Facing Sonia Mabrouk, Jordan Bardella invited Thierry Lhermitte to maintain courtesy and take a higher perspective, without seeking to defend LFI’s positions.