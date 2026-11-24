According to information from Closer, thirteen associations gathered within the League for the Defense of Republican Values filed a complaint on Monday, November 23 against Pierre Perret. They contest several passages of his song Les Antisémites.

The controversy takes on a judicial dimension. The magazine states it has consulted a 22-page complaint, dated November 20, and then obtained confirmation of its filing with the Paris prosecutor’s office. The associations are requesting the opening of investigations and the hearing of the singer.

Contested passages about Palestinian women

The complainants notably denounce a verse they consider dehumanizing towards Palestinian women and their children. They also contest the attacks targeting Rima Hassan, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, and Aymeric Caron, considering that some passages exceed the limits of political satire.

The LDVR asks the prosecutor’s office to examine several charges, including racial insult and incitement to hatred. It also demands a public apology.

These accusations remain those of the complainant associations. No investigation opening is confirmed in the information published by Closer. The magazine specifies that Pierre Perret, asked to respond, had not replied at the time of publication.