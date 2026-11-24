With 26% approval compared to 23% for Édouard Philippe, David Lisnard takes the lead in the Odoxa barometer published Tuesday, November 24. This popularity measure confirms his progress, without constituting a voting intention for the presidential election.

David Lisnard continues his rise in public opinion. The mayor of Cannes reaches fourth place in the ranking of political personalities established by Odoxa with Mascaret for Public Sénat, the regional press, and Le Nouvel Obs. Édouard Philippe falls back to eighth place.

The progress of the president of Nouvelle Énergie is clear over two months: his approval rating rises from 14% to 26%, an increase of twelve points. He gains four points compared to the previous wave of the barometer.

Philippe retains a slight advantage on the right and center

The balance of power differs, however, among only the supporters of the right and center. Édouard Philippe still receives 55% approval there, against 54% for David Lisnard. The latter was at 27% in this category two months earlier.

These results fuel the competition between the two candidates but do not allow deducing their score in the presidential election. The barometer measures approval of personalities, without asking respondents to choose their ballot for the first round.

The survey was conducted online on November 18 and 19 among 1,005 people aged 18 and over, according to the quota method. The measured differences must be appreciated with the statistical uncertainty inherent in this type of study.