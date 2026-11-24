The Congress of French Mayors opens this Tuesday, November 24, in a particular political climate, just months before the 2027 presidential election. While the financial concerns of local authorities and the future of local public services are expected to be at the heart of discussions, the presidential ambitions of several political leaders also occupy an important place. The gathering is a strategic meeting for the contenders for the Élysée, who are notably seeking to convince local elected officials to grant them the necessary sponsorships for their candidacy.

Nearly 12,500 participants are expected until Thursday at the Porte de Versailles, in Paris, for this 108th edition. Édouard Philippe, Gabriel Attal, Bruno Retailleau, Raphaël Glucksmann, and Dominique de Villepin are among those expected to meet elected officials. Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Mélenchon, however, are not expected to attend in person. Five months before the presidential vote, this gathering represents a privileged opportunity for candidates to strengthen their relationships with territorial elected officials.

The neutrality of the Association of French Mayors at the heart of tensions

Outgoing president of the Association of French Mayors (AMF), David Lisnard is seeking a third term while continuing his presidential campaign under the banner of Nouvelle Énergie. This dual candidacy has sparked protests among elected officials of various political sensitivities, who fear the association could be instrumentalized for electoral purposes. His sole competitor, Philippe Laurent, mayor of Sceaux, notably benefits from the support of Xavier Bertrand, Christophe Béchu, and Dominique de Villepin. About sixty elected officials have also called to vote in his favor.

David Lisnard rejects these accusations and asserts that he fully distinguishes his associative responsibilities from his presidential ambitions. The mayor of Cannes believes that his two candidacies raise no legal or ethical issues. The result of the internal vote, expected Wednesday, will reveal the new leadership of the association. Beyond this battle, the congress participants intend to keep their demands at the center of discussions, notably concerning the financial autonomy of municipalities, local investments, and relations between the State and local authorities.