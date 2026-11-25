David Lisnard re-elected by a wide margin as head of the AMF with 72% of the votes

David Lisnard was re-elected on Wednesday, November 25, as president of the Association of Mayors of France , with 72,06% of the vote. The mayor of Cannes secured a third term, defeating Philippe Laurent, the UDI mayor of Sceaux, while also campaigning for the presidential election.

The result was announced at the 108th Congress of Mayors, held in Paris. David Lisnard, who has led the association since 2021, retains a large majority despite criticism of his dual candidacy. He improved his score against the same opponent compared to their first encounter, which he won with approximately 62% of the vote.

Following his victory, the president of Nouvelle Énergie defended the association's independence. He notably hailed "the defeat of intrigue and interference," presenting this re-election as recognition of his commitment as a local elected official.

A re-election against the backdrop of a presidential campaign

The competition was marked by Philippe Laurent's warnings against using the AMF (Association of French Mayors) to further national ambitions. The mayor of Sceaux notably declared that the association was not "a plan B." Several elected officials, both on the left and the right, also challenged his rival's dual candidacy.

David Lisnard defended the compatibility of his commitments. According to Le Monde , however, he plans to step back during the presidential campaign, in favor of a collective leadership. The details of this arrangement are still to be discussed before the end of the year or the beginning of 2027.

In essence, the re-elected president intends to continue defending local freedoms. At the opening of the congress on Tuesday, he placed decentralization at the heart of his speech, under the slogan "Let's regain our freedoms."

Sources cited in the Le Monde article