Fabien Roussel maintains his candidacy. Guest on LCI Tuesday evening, November 24, the communist candidate reaffirmed that he would not join Jean-Luc Mélenchon, despite the rapprochements initiated around the left-wing leader. He supports the presence of multiple candidates on the left.

In the program Objectif 2027, the national secretary of the PCF explained his desire to broaden his camp’s electorate. His strategy notably relies on mobilizing abstainers: he intends to convince French citizens who no longer vote and thus strengthen the left’s influence. In his view, Jean-Luc Mélenchon does not currently have enough strength to win the election.

Convincing beyond already mobilized voters

This position comes amid a deeply reshaped configuration. François Ruffin withdrew his candidacy, while Génération.s announced its support for Jean-Luc Mélenchon. Marine Tondelier also expressed willingness to work on a coalition around the left-wing candidate, although the Ecologists’ strategy is not yet definitively settled.

Fabien Roussel therefore refuses to follow this rapprochement movement. He claims the possibility to defend his own project before the French people and considers that multiple candidacies can help broaden the left’s audience.