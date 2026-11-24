« Édouard Philippe must propose another method of selection. » In an interview with Le Parisien published Tuesday, November 24, Gabriel Attal asks the president of Horizons how he plans to achieve a joint candidacy for 2027 if he rules out the primary. The Renaissance candidate, who excludes withdrawing, proposes that he participate in a series of debates before Christmas.

Philippe accepts Gérard Larcher’s invitation



The teams of Gabriel Attal, Bruno Retailleau, and David Lisnard have already worked on the hypothesis of a vote open to voters in January. Édouard Philippe’s representatives were absent from their first meeting on November 17. For Gabriel Attal, the dispersion of candidacies risks leaving La France insoumise and the Rassemblement national alone in the second round.

At the Congress of Mayors, a few hours before the publication of the interview, Édouard Philippe confirmed that he would attend the meeting proposed by the president of the Senate, Gérard Larcher. The mayor of Le Havre sees it as an opportunity to discuss with his competitors while maintaining his refusal of the primary. He notably doubts that all participants are ready to support the winner.