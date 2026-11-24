Mayors meeting in Paris this week must decide on a divisive issue within their association: Can David Lisnard continue to speak on behalf of elected officials of all political persuasions while also running for the presidency? The mayor of Cannes is seeking another term as head of the Association of Mayors of France (AMF). Facing him is only one candidate, Philippe Laurent, the mayor of Sceaux, who has made the association's independence his main argument. The result of the vote is expected to be announced on Wednesday, November 25, at 14 p.m.

More than 65 mayors called on Sunday for a vote for Philippe Laurent. The statement, published on the blog of the mayor of Sceaux, brings together elected officials from across the political spectrum. They fear that David Lisnard's presidential campaign will damage the credibility of the Association of French Mayors (AMF) when it comes to defending municipalities before the national government. Xavier Bertrand , Christophe Béchu, and the president of the MoDem group in the National Assembly, Marc Fesneau, also support Philippe Laurent's candidacy.

Lisnard cites the precedent of François Baroin

The mayor of Cannes counters his critics with an episode well-known to right-wing politicians. In 2017, François Baroin was president of the AMF (Association of French Mayors) when he campaigned alongside François Fillon. However, the comparison has its limitations: this time, it is the association's president himself who is aiming for the Élysée Palace.

The debate is taking place at a congress attended by several presidential candidates. Édouard Philippe and Bruno Retailleau are scheduled to address the elected officials. Marine Le Pen has chosen to meet with mayors at the National Rally headquarters. For the two candidates for the presidency of the Association of French Mayors (AMF), the deadline is closer: as early as Wednesday, the elected officials will have designated the one who will represent their demands to the government.