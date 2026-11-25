The Minister of Justice, Gérald Darmanin, announced this Wednesday, November 25, that he has referred the matter to the General Inspectorate of Justice (IGJ) following the discovery of a deputy prosecutor from the Paris public prosecutor’s office at the National Rally headquarters. The Keeper of the Seals seeks to establish the exact circumstances of this presence and determine whether the magistrate complied with his ethical obligations.

On November 9, investigators from the General Inspectorate of the National Police (IGPN) encountered Christian de Rocquigny during a search at the party’s headquarters. The magistrate claims to have gone there privately to meet Jean-Paul Garraud, RN MEP and former magistrate. The latter asserts that their discussions notably concerned judicial cooperation in the fight against drug trafficking.

A case amid suspicions of judicial leaks

The discovery occurred within the framework of a judicial investigation opened on July 27 concerning possible transmissions of confidential information from the Ministry of the Interior to the National Rally. The investigations notably focus on the possible role of Hugues Moutouh, former Secretary General of Beauvau, who has since requested to be relieved of his duties as prefect of the Centre-Val de Loire region.

The Paris public prosecutor’s office, however, specified that Christian de Rocquigny’s presence at the RN headquarters appeared unrelated to the procedure that motivated the search. The administrative investigation will have to determine whether this visit was compatible with the requirements of impartiality and ethics to which magistrates are subject. The referral to the General Inspectorate of Justice does not, at this stage, imply any disciplinary fault.

.