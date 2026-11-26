The National Agency for Medicine Safety (ANSM) issued a warning on Wednesday, November 25, about the risks associated with medical recommendations provided by artificial intelligences. Eight cases of adverse effects were recorded in France between 2024 and 2026, including one that required hospitalization.

The reports concern patients aged 17 to 89, half of whom were 18 or younger. The health agency believes this figure may underestimate reality, as many incidents are likely unreported. Dosage errors are among the main problems identified, while conversational assistants are increasingly used to obtain medical information.

Two patients were notably victims of paracetamol overdose after consulting an artificial intelligence. Excessive consumption of this medication can cause serious liver damage. A pregnant woman also took an excessive amount of medication after following an AI’s recommendations. Translation errors of medical documents have also led to inappropriate treatments being dispensed.

Artificial intelligence does not replace a healthcare professional

The High Authority of Health had already raised public awareness in April 2026 about the limits of conversational assistants in the medical field. These tools can produce convincing answers without guaranteeing their accuracy. The phrasing of questions, information provided by users, and particularities of their medical situation can influence the relevance of the recommendations obtained.

In light of these risks, health authorities remind that therapeutic decisions must be made with a qualified professional. Patients are especially encouraged to consult their doctor or pharmacist before any treatment modification. Artificial intelligence can serve as a complementary information tool but must not replace a medical consultation nor be used alone to establish a diagnosis.

Sources citées dans l’article ANSM · Haute Autorité de santé