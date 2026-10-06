Marine Le Pen wants to place the recovery of public accounts at the heart of her presidential campaign. Surrounded by Jordan Bardella and Jean-Philippe Tanguy, the National Rally candidate presented on Tuesday, October 6, her counter-budget and economic trajectory for a possible five-year term. The now stated goal: €140 billion in net savings by 2032, a deficit below 3% by 2030, and, simultaneously, a net tax reduction of €30 billion.

This figure is higher than the €125 billion mentioned in recent weeks by the RN. Marine Le Pen justifies this revision by the rise in interest rates and the deterioration she denounces in the budget project presented by Sébastien Lecornu. She promises to achieve a primary balance (i.e., before interest payments on debt) within eighteen months. The candidate also wants to reduce public debt to 112% of GDP and public spending below 50% of GDP by the end of the five-year term.

€24 billion on public spending, €20 billion on Social Security

Jordan Bardella detailed several of the main savings items planned from the first budget of the term. The RN estimates €24 billion from the “rationalization of public spending,” €20 billion from efforts on Social Security, €12 billion in savings linked to its migration policy, and €9 billion expected from a reduction in France’s contribution to the European Union budget.

Regarding the functioning of the State, Marine Le Pen wants to centralize VAT revenues, eliminate “more than 120 taxes” she considers unnecessary, and end the automatic renewal of certain expenditures from one year to the next. The RN wants these expenses to be reexamined and conditioned on approval from the minister in charge of public accounts. Expenses of certain associations and public development aid are also among the targeted items.

The candidate also wishes to significantly reduce France’s contribution to the European budget. The RN proposes to bring it down to €5 billion, compared to a currently much higher level. However, the feasibility of this measure would depend on negotiations with other member states and France’s European commitments.

Pensions: Le Pen confirms age 62 but also announces a “capitalization pillar”

One of the newest announcements concerns pensions. Marine Le Pen maintains her goal to reverse the current reform and allow retirement at 62, or even 60 for certain long careers. But she simultaneously aims to achieve between €15 and €20 billion in long-term savings on the social protection system to finance her reform.

Above all, the candidate announces the creation of a “genuine capitalization pillar,” both individual and collective, intended to complement the pay-as-you-go system. The RN, long very cautious about capitalization, thus introduces an additional element in its pension project. The precise modalities of this new pillar remain to be detailed.

Immigration, “national priority,” and new wealth tax

The RN also plans to generate €12 billion in savings through a “takeover” of migration policy and the application of “national priority.” The latter would consist of reserving or conditioning certain benefits to French citizens. Several of these provisions would, however, require legislative or constitutional changes and could face challenges under European and international law.

Regarding wealth, Marine Le Pen confirms her intention to replace the real estate wealth tax with a financial wealth tax. Certain real estate and patrimonial assets would thus be excluded from the new tax base, with the stated objective of encouraging productive investment rather than mainly taxing real estate ownership.

The RN also wants to eliminate the sea grant tax in overseas territories, while affirming a desire to redirect part of the savings made by the State toward overseas regions. Fighting tax and social fraud is another source of revenue and savings advanced by the party.

€30 billion in tax cuts and a “golden rule” in the Constitution

Marine Le Pen simultaneously promises at least €30 billion in net tax cuts over the five-year term. The challenge for the RN is therefore to finance these cuts, its social measures, and the announced debt reduction simultaneously through structural savings it now estimates at €140 billion.

To try to make this trajectory sustainable, the candidate wants to enshrine a “budgetary golden rule” in the Constitution, after a referendum. Unlike a simple fixed deficit limit, the mechanism would be built around an annual target compatible with a gradual reduction of public debt. In the very long term, Marine Le Pen mentions a return of debt to around 60% of GDP.

The candidate also calls for intervention by the European Central Bank to ease interest rate pressure and free up more margins for investments in defense and technology. On ecology, she now states aiming for carbon neutrality “before 2050,” while promising to break with what she calls “punitive and business-driven ecology.”