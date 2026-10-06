Left Primary: 140,282 Registered Voters to Choose Among Five Candidates

The electorate for the social-democratic primary is now definitively known. The organizing committee announces that 140,282 people have registered to participate in the vote that will pit Olivier Faure, Raphaël Glucksmann, Jérôme Guedj, Ségolène Royal, and Emmanuel Maurel against each other.

The first round will take place on October 9 and 10. After several weeks of campaigning and three televised debates, voters will have to choose among five different lines within the social-democratic left, notably on relations with LFI, pensions, taxation, and international policy.

After the clashes, the challenge of unity

The campaign became particularly tense in its final stretch. Olivier Faure and Raphaël Glucksmann directly confronted each other over the strategy regarding Jean-Luc Mélenchon, while Jérôme Guedj accused Faure of defending a « deleterious » line. Ségolène Royal and Glucksmann also had a particularly heated exchange during the last debate.

Patrick Mennucci, president of the organizing committee, hopes that the number of registered voters will provide sufficient legitimacy to the winner and then promote unity. However, this is the stated goal of the organizers: strategic differences between the candidates remain significant.

The figure of 140,282 registered voters now constitutes the definitive electoral base for the vote.