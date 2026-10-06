POLITICS Presidential 2027

Left Primary: 140,282 Registered Voters to Choose Among Five Candidates

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Left-wing primary: 140,282 registered voters to choose between the five candidates
Left-wing primary: 140,282 registered voters to choose between the five candidates

The electorate for the social-democratic primary is now definitively known. The organizing committee announces that 140,282 people have registered to participate in the vote that will pit Olivier Faure, Raphaël Glucksmann, Jérôme Guedj, Ségolène Royal, and Emmanuel Maurel against each other.

The first round will take place on October 9 and 10. After several weeks of campaigning and three televised debates, voters will have to choose among five different lines within the social-democratic left, notably on relations with LFI, pensions, taxation, and international policy.

After the clashes, the challenge of unity

The campaign became particularly tense in its final stretch. Olivier Faure and Raphaël Glucksmann directly confronted each other over the strategy regarding Jean-Luc Mélenchon, while Jérôme Guedj accused Faure of defending a « deleterious » line. Ségolène Royal and Glucksmann also had a particularly heated exchange during the last debate.

Patrick Mennucci, president of the organizing committee, hopes that the number of registered voters will provide sufficient legitimacy to the winner and then promote unity. However, this is the stated goal of the organizers: strategic differences between the candidates remain significant.

The figure of 140,282 registered voters now constitutes the definitive electoral base for the vote.

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Radouan Kourak

Radouan Kourak

Journalist and entrepreneur Radouan Kourak is passionate about history and politics. He is known for his analytical skills, his ability to debate, and his passion for the exchange of ideas. Discovered by Cyril Hanouna, he is a regular on television talk shows. He simultaneously manages several entrepreneurial projects in media, public affairs, and real estate, with a results-oriented and growth-driven approach.

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