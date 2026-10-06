It is an unexpected rapprochement on youth issues. Dominique de Villepin and François Ruffin met Monday evening alongside high school representatives and displayed several common positions: abolition of Parcoursup, ban on LBD in protests, increased resources for the National Education system, and voting rights from age 16.

The former Prime Minister under Jacques Chirac and the deputy from Somme come from very different political backgrounds. Their meeting takes place amid a high school crisis, as demands for more resources for schools now mix with a national debate on maintaining order.

Ruffin speaks of a “common minimum”

On education, the two leaders call for more resources and want to launch a program to renovate school facilities. They especially agree on a particularly symbolic measure: the abolition of Parcoursup, the platform for higher education orientation.

Villepin and Ruffin also demand that defense ball launchers no longer be used during protests. This position comes after several days marked by clashes between youth and law enforcement and the day after a serious injury to a high school student in Lens, the circumstances of which are still under investigation.

Finally, the two men support lowering the voting age to 16. François Ruffin speaks of a “common minimum” found between them.