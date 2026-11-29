The president of the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France (CRIF) is attacking the National Rally 's reaction to the revelations concerning Jordan Bardella . In an interview with La Tribune Dimanche, Yonathan Arfi argues that the party's handling of the affair contradicts its stated commitments against antisemitism. The RN president continues to deny being the author of the messages attributed to him.

“There were the statements, the cover-up, the denial, and the lack of sanctions,” lists Yonathan Arfi. For the president of the CRIF (Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France), the made-public technical evidence leaves no doubt as to the authenticity of the writings attributed to Jordan Bardella. He particularly criticizes the political response from his party: “A party that genuinely fought against antisemitism would not have made these choices.”

This stance comes after the publication, on Thursday, November 26, of new information by Le Monde and Mediapart . The two news outlets continued their investigations into Messenger exchanges dating back to 2013. Le Monde notably describes an extraction of the conversation from Meta's tools, carried out in the presence of a journalist and verified by a police commissioner.

The change in the National Rally's rhetoric does not convince the president of the Crif

Jordan Bardella maintains his denial and denies having written the messages in question. Yonathan Arfi, however, believes that the National Rally's reaction reveals the limits of its transformation. While acknowledging an evolution in its public discourse on antisemitism and Israel , he maintains that the party continues to harbor individuals incompatible with the cause it claims to champion.

“Their denunciation of antisemitism is being used to serve a political agenda,” he accuses. His criticism thus targets the difference he perceives between the National Rally’s firm stance towards its opponents and its attitude towards accusations concerning its own leaders.

In the same interview, Yonathan Arfi also criticizes La France insoumise , which he accuses of denouncing anti-Semitism on the far right without fighting it sufficiently within its own camp.

Sources cited in the article La Tribune Dimanche · Le Monde · Mediapart