"The world is wicked. The world is dangerous": Teddy Riner explains his candidacy on the 20 PM news

In an interview on France 2, Teddy Riner justified his presidential candidacy by citing an alarming perception of cruelty in the world. He criticized the general apathy and expressed concerns about France's future, while also calling for greater transparency regarding military support for Ukraine.

Invited by Laurent Delahousse on France 2 this Sunday, November 29, Teddy Riner defended the reasons for his involvement in the presidential race. The judo champion cited his concern about the state of the world and reaffirmed his commitment to continuing his campaign, while also addressing his statements regarding Ukraine.

When asked what motivated him to run, Teddy Riner described a world marked by cruelty. In his view, the danger also lies in the passivity of those who witness it: "Too many people are watching," he explained. This was a way of presenting his candidacy as a response to this inaction.

A candidate since November 9th, the judoka intends to continue advocating for an independent approach and aims for the second round. Speaking to Laurent Delahousse, he also expressed his concern for the France he will leave to his children, describing it as a country he says he no longer understands.

On Ukraine, a demand for transparency and consultation

The interview also allowed him to address the controversy surrounding his trip to the Mayors' Conference. On Wednesday, he had stated regarding Ukraine that it was "not our war," questioning the deployment of French troops.

On France 2, Teddy Riner clarified that he was not ruling out French aid. However, he called for greater transparency regarding the sums involved and wanted to consult the French people on the continuation of military and financial support for Kyiv.

The French missions mentioned in the information reported by AFP concern the training of Ukrainian soldiers and the maintenance of equipment, without participation in combat.

Sources cited in the article: France 2 · AFP