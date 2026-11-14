Maeva Ghennam experienced another mishap with aesthetic medicine. This Friday, the former contestant of the Marseillais revealed on social media her transformed face, with extremely swollen lips, after attempting to dissolve her hyaluronic acid injections. The 29-year-old woman filmed herself in the back of a car while heading to the emergency room. A particularly striking reaction, just weeks after the birth of her first child.

She wanted to deflate her lips, but the exact opposite happened

Accustomed to aesthetic procedures, Maeva Ghennam had decided to reduce the volume of her lips by having part of the hyaluronic acid injections she had previously received removed. But the procedure did not go as planned.

In the videos posted on her social media, the influencer appears with a considerably swollen mouth and a face whose features are visibly altered. Her lips have taken on an unusual volume, making her appearance barely recognizable.

In a first video, surrounded by friends who seem amused by the situation, Maeva Ghennam shows her face to the camera. “Look, everyone is dying of laughter”, she says before exclaiming: “Oh my, girls, look!”

But the swelling persists and the young woman ends up heading to the emergency room.

Her face distorted, she films herself on the way to the hospital

In another video, recorded at night in the back of a car, Maeva Ghennam appears with a surgical mask lowered under her chin. Her lips are still extremely swollen.

The influencer is particularly worried about the reaction of her loved ones when they see her face. She says: “When I come home, they will be scared to see their sister like this. Guys, they will be scared. What will happen when I get home?”

The images quickly circulate on social media, sparking many reactions. Some internet users express concern, while others mock the result of this procedure originally intended to reduce the volume of her lips.

The young woman explained that she had an allergic reaction after the procedure. Details of her hospital care and the evolution of her health condition have not been specified.

Hyaluronidase, the product used to dissolve injections

To remove hyaluronic acid injections, healthcare professionals can use an enzyme called hyaluronidase. This enzyme breaks down the hyaluronic acid present in tissues and gradually reduces the volume obtained during aesthetic injections.

However, this technique can cause undesirable reactions, including swelling, redness, and pain. Allergic reactions are also possible and may require medical care.

In Maeva Ghennam’s case, the particularly significant swelling of her lips prompted her to go to the emergency room. The images show the extent of the reaction but do not by themselves determine the precise medical severity.

In 2025, Maeva Ghennam had already experienced a similar reaction

This is not the first time Maeva Ghennam has encountered complications after trying to reduce the volume of her lips.

In February 2025, the influencer had already shared a similar experience. Before a procedure intended to dissolve her hyaluronic acid injections, she confided to her followers her concerns about a possible allergic reaction.

She then explained: “I’m stressed. Now, I’m really going to deflate, that’s it. Also, last time I deflated, I had an allergy, I hope I won’t have an allergy, I’m very scared.”

Her fears were confirmed. After the procedure, her lips had considerably swollen and she explained having difficulty speaking.

“It’s swelling more and more, I’m scared”, she wrote, before confiding in another video: “Girls, it’s really not good. I can’t speak.”

The young woman had therefore already faced this type of reaction before the events of this Friday.

She had nevertheless announced wanting to stop aesthetic injections

For several years, Maeva Ghennam has regularly spoken about her relationship with surgery and aesthetic medicine.

In January 2022, the former reality TV contestant announced she wanted to significantly reduce procedures and regain a more natural appearance.

She notably admitted: “Before, I did too many injections. I had a completely swollen face.”

Revealed in 2018 in Les Marseillais on W9, Maeva Ghennam has extensively documented her physical transformations on social media. Her appearance and various aesthetic procedures have regularly fueled discussions among her followers.

This new attempt to dissolve injections shows the difficulties she faces in reversing certain aesthetic modifications made over the years.

A new hospitalization a few weeks after giving birth

This episode occurs just over a month after the birth of her first child. On October 4, Maeva Ghennam gave birth to a baby boy named Milyan, in Dubai.

The delivery had been particularly difficult and required an emergency cesarean section. The newborn then spent three days in the neonatal unit before reuniting with his mother.

The influencer shared this experience with her followers, mentioning a complicated pregnancy and a particularly painful delivery.

This Friday, it is therefore for a completely different reason that Maeva Ghennam returned to the hospital. After wanting to reduce the volume of her lips, the young woman faced a new significant reaction, which she chose to show unfiltered to her millions of followers.