An unusual scene unfolded on BFMTV and RMC. Invited this Thursday to Apolline de Malherbe 's " Face-à-face" program , Robert Ménard received a phone call from Bruno Retailleau while he was in the middle of an interview. At 8:49 a.m., the mayor of Béziers pulled out his cell phone in front of the journalist, momentarily interrupting the interview.

A phone call in the middle of an interview

This appeal from the president of the Republicans comes as Robert Ménard is multiplying initiatives to promote a gathering of the right in view of the 2027 presidential election.

The mayor of Béziers maintains close ties with Bruno Retailleau. The two men notably share common positions on immigration and security issues, even though Robert Ménard does not hesitate to publicly express his disagreements with the former Minister of the Interior.

Robert Ménard is maneuvering for the 2027 presidential election.

On October 21, Robert Ménard notably organized a lunch between Bruno Retailleau and David Lisnard, mayor of Cannes, in order to promote a rapprochement between the two men and to achieve a single right-wing candidacy in the presidential election.

The mayor of Béziers is advocating for a coalition that transcends political party boundaries, as presidential ambitions multiply.

The proliferation of right-wing candidates

The question of a joint candidacy between Bruno Retailleau, David Lisnard, Gabriel Attal, and Édouard Philippe remains open. Several political figures are considering holding a primary to decide between the contenders for the Élysée Palace. Robert Ménard intends to avoid a split vote that could prevent the right and center from reaching the second round of the presidential election.