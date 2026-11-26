How can such a blatant falsehood be broadcast on television without provoking the slightest contradiction? This Wednesday, on the set of Quotidien on TMC, Anne-Cécile Mailfert , president of the Women's Foundation and partner of the number two executive at France Télévisions, claimed that masculinism constituted the primary terrorist threat in France. This statement is in complete contradiction with the figures from the National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor's Office, which establish that jihadism remains, by far, the main terrorist threat in our country.

A blatant fake news story on Yann Barthès' show

Invited to speak on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Anne-Cécile Mailfert declared: "The masculinist threat is the primary threat of terrorist attack in France today."

This claim is all the more ridiculous given that the national anti-terrorism prosecutor, Olivier Christen, had released figures proving the opposite just four days before the broadcast. Even more problematic: in the clip circulating on social media, none of the Quotidien 'journalists' bothers to correct this falsehood.

88% of the proceedings concern jihadism: official figures contradict Anne-Cécile Mailfert

On November 21st, Olivier Christen had been perfectly clear: "The main threat remains radical Sunni Islamism."

The figures released by the national anti-terrorism prosecutor are unequivocal: 88% of the anti-terrorism investigations opened concern jihadism. Since 2012, 50 of the 53 attacks committed in France have been linked to jihadism. Since the creation of the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office in July 2019, approximately 480 out of 681 investigations concern jihadism, compared to 23 related to violent radical far-right groups.

The DGSI, for its part, considers radical masculinism an emerging threat, not the primary terrorist threat in France. The dangerousness of radical masculinist movements is not disputed. However, nothing justifies presenting them as the country's main terrorist threat in disregard of official data.

The partner of the number two at France Télévisions was outraged that a journalist had pointed out a truth

Ironically, just a few days earlier, Anne-Cécile Mailfert herself had caused an incident on a television set because a journalist had simply pointed out a perfectly accurate fact.

On November 16, the president of the Women's Foundation vehemently expressed her anger on franceinfo when the presenter revealed that she was the partner of Stéphane Sitbon-Gomez , deputy director general of France Télévisions, in charge of programming and editorial strategy. In other words, the number two at the public broadcasting group.

A clarification made in the name of transparency and the group's code of ethics, but which Anne-Cécile Mailfert clearly did not tolerate.

"You're all crazy!" she exclaimed hysterically after leaving the set. The management of franceinfo even went so far as to apologize for not having informed her of this remark.

Ten days later, the contrast is terrible: the woman who was outraged that a journalist recalled a proven fact finds herself at the heart of a new controversy for having herself disseminated information contradicted by official figures.

When X does the verification work that "Quotidien" should have done

To make matters worse, it took a community note being published on X to set the record straight and remind everyone that 88% of anti-terrorism procedures concern jihadism.

For a show that regularly makes fighting fake news and denouncing disinformation a focus of its news coverage, this episode poses a serious problem of journalistic credibility.

How can one claim to fight disinformation if one allows such an easily verifiable falsehood to be broadcast on one's own platform?

The fight against violence against women, however essential it may be, does not authorize either the distortion of figures or the misrepresentation of the reality of the terrorist threat in France.

An on-air correction is necessary. As for Arcom, so quick to remind television channels of their obligations regarding the honesty of information, it will be interesting to see how they follow up on this matter.

Sources cited in the article Parquet national antiterroriste · Olivier Christen · DGSI · Note de la communauté sur X