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Student Mobilization: Government Assures 3,000 Substitute Teachers Are Being Deployed, Unions Remain Skeptical

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High school student mobilization: the government assures that the 3,000 replacement teachers are being deployed, unions remain skeptical
High school student mobilization: the government assures that the 3,000 replacement teachers are being deployed, unions remain skeptical

As high school students enter their fifth week of mobilization, the government asserts that the deployment of the 3,000 substitute teachers promised by the Minister of National Education has indeed begun. Teacher unions, however, point out malfunctions on the ground.

The high school movement, launched in mid-September, shows no signs of weakening. A fifth major day of demonstrations is scheduled for this Tuesday, maintaining pressure on the executive branch. To try to ease the protest, the Minister of National Education Édouard Geffray had announced the deployment of 3,000 substitute teachers in the schools most affected by absences. On Monday morning, government spokesperson Maud Bregeon confirmed that this measure is now being implemented, while acknowledging the logistical complexity of the operation. An « optimization tool » was urgently put in place to coordinate assignments, she specified, emphasizing that a math teacher who is absent cannot be replaced by a colleague from the literature department.

Maud Bregeon, who also holds the Energy portfolio within the government, called for a return to calm while recognizing the legitimacy of some of the demands. « There are demands that must be heard. The issue of replacement is obviously part of that, » she said.

Unions denounce a measure disconnected from reality

From the teachers’ organizations’ side, the assessment is much more nuanced. Sophie Vénétitay, general secretary of Snes-FSU, the leading union for middle and high schools, considers the announcement « quite disconnected from the realities on the ground. » She reports that teachers have already been asked to intervene in a subject that is not their own. In such cases, the ministry indicates that these teachers will not actually conduct the class but may possibly offer support, which the union representative bluntly translates as: « the class hour will still be lost. »

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