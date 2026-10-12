“He will not enter Matignon, it’s over”: Éric Zemmour announces Jordan Bardella’s marginalization in the RN

Éric Zemmour attacks Jordan Bardella head-on. Invited to RTL Matin on Monday, October 12, the president of Reconquête stated that the leader of the Rassemblement national is now on the path to marginalization within his own party. The cause: the controversy surrounding antisemitic messages dating back to 2013 that Mediapart attributes to Bardella, which the person concerned categorically denies. For Zemmour, the political consequences of this affair could be definitive.

“He will not enter Matignon, it’s over,” Éric Zemmour declared during his interview with Céline Landreau. The former presidential candidate considers that the accusations against Jordan Bardella have deeply weakened his political future. He presents the RN president as a figure whose governmental ambitions are now compromised, whereas until now he was regularly mentioned as a possible Prime Minister in the event of Marine Le Pen’s victory.

An attack against a national right competitor

This statement comes in a context of political competition between Reconquête and the Rassemblement national. For several years, Éric Zemmour has tried to defend a line distinct from that of Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella, while seeking to attract part of their electorate. His assessment of Bardella’s future thus also constitutes an attack against a political competitor.

The RN president continues to deny being the author of the messages published by Mediapart. He states that he has initiated a defamation procedure and announced the preparation of a complaint for forgery and use of forgery. The investigative media outlet maintains its investigation and the elements presented to support its revelations. At this stage, no judicial decision has ruled on the attribution of the statements.

The marginalization mentioned by Éric Zemmour is moreover not confirmed by any official decision of the Rassemblement national. Marine Le Pen has publicly expressed her support for Jordan Bardella and no announcement of withdrawal of responsibilities has been made.