An unidentified flying object crashed Sunday in Lithuania, damaging a civilian vehicle in transit. Ukraine has issued apologies, while NATO deployed Italian fighters in response to the incident.

Lithuanian authorities triggered shelter alerts Sunday morning in the central and northern regions of the country after detecting an unidentified flying object. The drone, whose exact origin remains to be determined, ultimately crashed to the ground, scattering debris onto a moving vehicle. No injuries were reported, said Vilmantas Vitkauskas, head of the national crisis management center, on Lithuanian radio.

Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas indicated that the device had likely entered Lithuanian territory from neighboring Poland, proposing a joint investigation with Warsaw. Weather conditions prevented any visual identification of the craft. Two Italian Eurofighter jets operating under NATO command were deployed in response to the incident, confirmed a spokesperson for the Atlantic Alliance.

Kiev issued apologies to Vilnius shortly thereafter. This type of incident is not unprecedented in the region: Ukrainian drones targeting sites in northwestern Russia have previously deviated from their course and crashed in Baltic airspace. Russian-made drones have also entered Lithuania from Belarus. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda described this episode as a new example of the spillover of the Russo-Ukrainian conflict onto NATO’s eastern flank.

The day was marked by a second concerning incident: Lithuanian authorities announced they are treating as an act of sabotage linked to Russia an attempted arson targeting a Starlink base station near Vilnius. The attack, occurring around 2 a.m., was reportedly aimed at weakening Ukrainian military capabilities. Investigations are ongoing to identify suspects.