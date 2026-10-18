Romanian F-16 fighters intercepted and destroyed two drones that had entered national airspace over the Black Sea. The incident, which occurred this Tuesday, will be examined this evening by the North Atlantic Council.

The events took place within a few minutes, about twenty kilometers southeast of Sulina, a Romanian port city at the mouth of the Danube. The first drone crossed the air border at 5:59 p.m. (local time) and was shot down two minutes later by Romanian military pilots flying F-16s. The second drone met the same fate at 6:05 p.m., five minutes after entering Romanian airspace.

Defense Minister Radu Miruta confirmed the operation on social media, specifying that the two devices had « illegally entered » national territory. The origin of the drones has not yet been officially established, but the incident is part of a series of repeated incursions that Bucharest attributes to the fallout from the war in Ukraine.

Romania’s foreign minister, Oana Toiu, announced that the Atlantic Alliance would hold a North Atlantic Council meeting during the day to examine the situation. « The Black Sea will be safe again, » she declared.

This episode occurs amid rising tensions in Romanian waters. Last Thursday, two chemical tanker ships were attacked near the Sulina Canal, a strategic export route for Ukraine connecting the Danube to the Black Sea. Seven crew members remained missing following these strikes. Similar attacks on commercial vessels were also reported in October off the Romanian and Bulgarian coasts.

Romania, a member of the European Union and NATO, shares a 614-kilometer border with Ukraine, part of which runs along the Danube. Since Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Bucharest has regularly reported drone incursions into its airspace. It was at the beginning of this year that Romanian authorities took the step of authorizing the interception and destruction of these devices.