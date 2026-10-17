Guterres Succession at the UN: No Consensus Candidate, Major Powers Divided

The succession of António Guterres as head of the United Nations faces a major diplomatic deadlock. On Friday, October 16, 2026, the fifteen members of the Security Council participated in a new indicative vote intended to differentiate the candidates for the position of Secretary-General. But none of the seven remaining candidates managed to obtain the necessary support from the five permanent members, the United States, China, Russia, France, and the United Kingdom. All received at least two negative votes from these major powers, each of which holds veto power during the official appointment. This lack of consensus complicates the international organization’s schedule, as the mandate of the 77-year-old Portuguese António Guterres will end on December 31. After two five-year terms, he must give way on January 1, 2027, to a successor tasked with leading an institution confronted with the multiplication of armed conflicts, tensions between major powers, and growing financial difficulties. With less than three months before this deadline, discussions therefore remain entirely open.

Costa Rican Rebeca Grynspan, former vice president of her country and former head of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, retains the lead in the vote. She obtained nine favorable votes, five unfavorable, and one abstention expressed as a lack of opinion. However, two of the negative votes come from permanent members of the Security Council, which currently prevents her appointment. Behind her is Argentine Rafael Grossi, current Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), with eight supports, six oppositions, and one lack of opinion. Former Guyanese Foreign Minister Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett also received eight favorable votes. The other candidates appear more challenged. Former Senegalese President Macky Sall received five supports against ten oppositions, while Ugandan diplomat Olara Otunnu gathered four favorable votes. Ecuadorians María Fernanda Espinosa and Ivonne A-Baki trail with three and one support respectively. These results reflect the extreme difficulty in gathering a majority around a personality capable of satisfying powers whose diplomatic interests strongly diverge.

The vote held on Friday presents an important particularity: for the first time in this selection process, the votes of the five permanent members were distinguished from those of the other ten Security Council countries. This procedure allows more precise identification of candidacies likely to face a veto at the time of the official decision, even if the identity of the states opposed to each candidate remains confidential. To be recommended to the General Assembly, a candidate must obtain at least nine favorable votes in the Security Council without suffering a veto from a permanent member. The current situation could therefore lead to the emergence of new personalities. The US representative to the UN, Mike Waltz, recalled that member states remain free to present other candidates. Among the names mentioned in diplomatic discussions are notably Bulgarian Nikolaï Mladenov, involved in the Gaza dossier, and Lana Nusseibeh, a diplomat from the United Arab Emirates. The precedent of 1996 remains in memory: Kofi Annan emerged late before ultimately being chosen to succeed Boutros Boutros-Ghali. The coming weeks could thus lead to a reshuffling of the race for the leadership of the United Nations.

Beyond diplomatic rivalries, this succession also raises the question of the political and institutional future of the UN. According to a tradition of geographic rotation that is not legally mandatory, several countries believe the position should go to a personality from Latin America or the Caribbean. Many delegations also advocate for the appointment of a woman, a first since the creation of the United Nations in 1945. Washington nevertheless insists on other criteria. Mike Waltz notably called for a reform of peacekeeping operations, better budget discipline, and a reduction in administrative expenses. These demands come as the organization suffers the consequences of persistent geopolitical tensions and funding difficulties. The next leadership will notably have to deal with conflicts in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine, and humanitarian crises in several regions of the world, while seeking to preserve dialogue among the main powers. For António Guterres, whose recent statements have expressed deep concern about the evolution of international relations, the end of his mandate comes in a particularly difficult context. The absence of agreement on his successor now constitutes an additional indicator of the divisions within the Security Council. The search for a candidate capable of uniting the major powers appears as a first test for the future of multilateralism.