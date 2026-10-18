Azerbaijan: Hijab Ban in Schools Sparks Unprecedented Crisis Between Baku and Ankara

Unprecedented protests have shaken Azerbaijan for several days after schools interpreted new dress code rules as a hijab ban. The controversy spilled over into Turkey, shaking an alliance the two countries often describe as « two states, one nation. »

Children in the streets, social media access cut off, dozens detained: since late September, Azerbaijan has been experiencing a political and social crisis never seen before in this form. It all started with a series of regulatory texts on school attire, whose enforcement led some school principals to deny class access to students wearing the Islamic veil.

On July 7, the Azerbaijani government amended its education law to reaffirm the principle of secularism. On September 21, resolution No. 309 specified school uniform rules, banning any additional clothing likely to break uniformity or contradict the secular nature of education. The text does not explicitly mention the hijab, but some educational councils applied it as such, sending veiled students home. A separate decision, adopted on October 6, extended these dress requirements to female teachers.

Images of middle and high school students protesting in front of their schools quickly circulated on social media, prompting a reaction from authorities: Instagram and TikTok were made inaccessible within Azerbaijani territory, without the government providing an official explanation. Internet monitoring organizations documented these blockages.

On October 12, the Ministry of Interior announced the arrest of 37 people accused of intimidating school staff, damaging property, and obstructing traffic. A criminal procedure was opened for public disorder. Artist and activist Ilkin Huseynov, who had organized a connection between affected students and volunteer tutors, was placed in administrative detention for thirty days, according to relatives cited by local media.

The tension goes beyond the school framework. Azerbaijani officials have mentioned, without explicitly naming it, the influence of neighboring Iran and the rise of foreign-inspired religious groups to justify the tightening of rules. Fazil Mustafa, chairman of the parliamentary commission on associations and religious institutions, defended these measures in the name of state sovereignty against external interference. Allahshukur Pachazade, head of the Caucasus Muslim Office, also warned against foreign interference while calling for a peaceful resolution to the conflict. These allegations of foreign influence have not been independently verified.

The crisis took an unexpected diplomatic dimension with Turkey’s reaction. Protesters gathered in front of the Azerbaijani consulate in Istanbul in early October. Oktay Saral, advisor to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, publicly called it unacceptable to deny veiled students access to education. The ruling party in Baku, the New Azerbaijan Party, sharply responded that the closeness between the two countries does not justify interference in its internal affairs, an unusual reply between two governments that usually define themselves as « one people, two states. »

The situation divides Azerbaijani society beyond usual political divides. Some government opponents support dress restrictions in the name of secularism, while non-practicing Azerbaijanis contest them in the name of individual rights. Similar episodes had already sparked protests in 2010. Amnesty International condemned the exclusion of veiled students and called for the release of anyone detained for peaceful protest. For the families concerned, the question remains: will their daughters be able to return to class without removing their scarves?