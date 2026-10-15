“We no longer have the means”: Marine Le Pen announces end of French financial aid to Ukraine if elected president

Marine Le Pen announces a major shift in French policy towards Ukraine in the event of a victory in the 2027 presidential election. In an interview with the Financial Times and during a speech in Brussels on Wednesday, October 14, the National Rally candidate stated that she would end French financial support to Kiev six months after her possible accession to the Élysée. She justifies this decision by the state of French public finances, considering that the country can no longer continue to allocate billions of euros to Ukraine while asking its own citizens to make savings.

« From my election, for six months, we will maintain aid so as not to corner anyone. But after that, we will stop financial aid to Ukraine because we no longer have the means to do so, » Marine Le Pen declared to the Flemish television VRT News, on the sidelines of a meeting with her European allies in Brussels. The RN leader thus intends to warn Volodymyr Zelensky early enough to allow Ukraine to anticipate a reduction in French commitment.

Marine Le Pen wants to prioritize French finances

The National Rally candidate considers that the French budgetary situation no longer allows indefinite financial support to Kiev. She notably cites the European loan of 90 billion euros intended for Ukraine, of which she estimates France’s share at 18 billion euros. An amount she deems considerable in a context marked by public debt and savings demanded from households.

Marine Le Pen advocates a reorientation of budgetary priorities, believing that the state must first be able to finance pensions, public services, and national needs. She had already developed this position in September, considering it contradictory to ask sacrifices from the French while maintaining significant international financial commitments.

However, this announcement does not necessarily mean the end of all cooperation with Ukraine. The RN leader had previously distinguished financial aid from deliveries of military equipment and training of Ukrainian soldiers, which she envisaged continuing under certain conditions. The precise modalities of the announced disengagement therefore remain to be defined.

Marine Le Pen also reaffirms her opposition to Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. She believes such integration would pose significant risks to French agriculture, notably due to Ukraine’s agricultural strength and the possible consequences on the distribution of Common Agricultural Policy funding.

Zelensky directly responds to Marine Le Pen

The RN candidate’s statements provoked a reaction from the Ukrainian president. In an interview published Thursday, October 15 by the Financial Times, Volodymyr Zelensky challenged her analysis, considering that it did not sufficiently take into account the benefits of cooperation between Paris and Kiev.

The Ukrainian head of state notably emphasized that France also benefits from the military experience gained by Ukrainian forces since the Russian invasion in February 2022. He cited progress made in defense technologies, air defense systems, and military equipment thanks to battlefield feedback.

Zelensky considers that this cooperation also benefits the French defense industry, notably through developments and adaptations made to equipment used by the Ukrainian army. For him, support to Kiev is therefore not only an expense but also an investment in European security and military capabilities.

Marine Le Pen’s proposal thus marks a major difference with the policy currently defended by the French government, which considers support to Ukraine as a security issue for the entire European continent. It also comes as several French political leaders regularly accuse the National Rally of defending a line too conciliatory towards Moscow, which the party denies.