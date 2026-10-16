“Yes, Islam is compatible with the Republic”: Marine Le Pen seeks to reassure French Muslims

Marine Le Pen addressed a direct message to French citizens of Muslim faith on Thursday, October 15, during the program “Objectif Élysée 2027,” presented by Laurence Ferrari on CNEWS and Europe 1. Asked about a survey revealing that 46% of Muslims would consider leaving France if the Rassemblement National won the presidential election, the candidate stated that Islam is perfectly compatible with the Republic. However, she made a distinction between the practice of the Muslim religion, which she says she wants to respect, and Islamist fundamentalism, which she intends to combat.

The segment followed the presentation of an Ifop survey conducted for Marianne, according to which 46% of Muslims surveyed would consider leaving France if Marine Le Pen reached the Élysée in 2027. This figure led the RN candidate to address this part of the population directly, stating that their concerns were unfounded.

“They are completely wrong to fear my coming to power, because I am also extremely respectful of freedom of conscience and religious freedom,” Marine Le Pen declared. The candidate was then asked about the compatibility of Islam with republican principles. Her answer was unambiguous: “Yes, I have said it ten times.”

“What is not compatible with the Republic is Sharia”

Marine Le Pen continued by anticipating the reactions her statement might provoke, especially among groups most hostile to Islam. “I know this will anger some who will jump up saying: it’s outrageous,” she said ironically, before clarifying the distinction she intends to make between religion and political ideology.

“What is not compatible with the Republic is Sharia. What is not compatible with the Republic is Islamist fundamentalism,” she affirmed. The RN leader also referred to the case law of the European Court of Human Rights regarding the incompatibility of certain conceptions of Sharia with democratic principles.

The candidate warned that people seeking to impose religious rules contrary to French laws would face firm opposition from her. But she simultaneously insisted that Muslims respecting the republican framework should be able to continue practicing their religion freely.

“Muslims have absolutely no reason to worry. They will be able to continue practicing their religion and holding their beliefs without any difficulty,” she assured.

To illustrate her point, Marine Le Pen also mentioned her electoral results in Mayotte, a French department where Islam is very predominant. She stated that 97% of the inhabitants there are Muslim and that she achieved 60% of the votes, using this example to support that her electorate could also include many citizens of Muslim faith.