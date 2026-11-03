Goncourt Prize 2026: Philippe Jaenada Crowned for "L'Inconnue du quai de Javel", an Investigation into a Murder Forgotten Since 1949

French writer Philippe Jaenada won the 2026 Goncourt Prize this Tuesday for his novel L’Inconnue du quai de Javel, published by Flammarion. At 62, the author secured the most prestigious French literary award with a book dedicated to the mysterious death of a young woman found on the banks of the Seine in 1949. He succeeds Laurent Mauvignier, awarded in 2025 for La Maison vide.

Philippe Jaenada wins by six votes to three

The verdict was announced this Tuesday at midday at the Drouant restaurant, in the second arrondissement of Paris, where the Goncourt Academy traditionally meets to designate its laureate.

Philippe Jaenada won the vote by six votes to three against Sylvain Prudhomme, finalist with De l’autre côté du lac, published by éditions de Minuit.

Two other writers were in the final selection: Yannick Haenel, for La Solitude des professeurs est infinie, and Clémentine Mélois, for Choses que je croyais perdues.

The novelist receives a symbolic endowment of 10 euros. The real reward is commercial: the Goncourt Prize guarantees considerable visibility in bookstores and generally leads to a strong increase in sales.

A mysterious murder on the quays of Paris in 1949

In L’Inconnue du quai de Javel, Philippe Jaenada revisits a 77-year-old criminal case. In 1949, Louise Cansot, a young woman who posed as a model for several Parisian painters, was found dead on the quai de Javel in Paris.

The police investigation at the time left many questions. Four suspects were identified, but the inquiries did not clarify the exact circumstances of her death. The case then disappeared from the radar.

True to his method, Philippe Jaenada set out to reconstruct the victim’s story. He consulted archives, revisited places frequented by the young woman, and traced her path back to her childhood in Brittany.

The novel, published last August 12, blends documentary investigation, historical reconstruction, and exploration of Louise Cansot’s life. The author notably claims the influence of Georges Simenon and his famous commissioner Maigret.

A writer passionate about forgotten criminal cases

Born in 1964 in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, Philippe Jaenada has established himself over the years as a specialist in literary investigations dedicated to old news stories.

He published his first novel, Le Chameau sauvage, in 1997, a book awarded the Prix de Flore. He then continued his career with several works, including Le Cosmonaute in 2002 and Vie et mort de la jeune fille blonde in 2004.

In 2017, he won the Femina Prize for La Serpe, an investigation into a triple murder case that occurred in 1941 in Périgord. The book recounted the fate of Henri Girard, a future writer known under the pseudonym Georges Arnaud, who was acquitted after being accused of the crime.

Philippe Jaenada continued his historical investigations with Au printemps des monstres, published in 2021, then La Désinvolture est une bien belle chose, released in 2024. The latter had already been shortlisted for the Goncourt Prize.

A Goncourt Prize marked by controversy over artificial intelligence

The 2026 edition of the Goncourt Prize was also marked by controversy regarding the use of artificial intelligence in literature.

The novel C’était ça ou mourir, by the Canadian-Haitian writer Thélyson Orélien, was withdrawn from the selection on September 25 following suspicions of artificial intelligence use and accusations of plagiarism.

The author denied having used artificial intelligence to write his book, while acknowledging borrowings from other texts.

This exclusion preceded the final selection stages, which narrowed the competition to four finalists on October 27.

Philippe Jaenada succeeds Laurent Mauvignier

With this victory, Philippe Jaenada succeeds Laurent Mauvignier, crowned in 2025 for La Maison vide, published by éditions de Minuit.

Laurent Mauvignier’s novel had met with immense commercial success, exceeding 500,000 copies sold.

The Goncourt, awarded since 1903, remains the most coveted literary distinction in France. Its famous red band will now be affixed to copies of L’Inconnue du quai de Javel, already among the bestsellers even before the prize announcement.