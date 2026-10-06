Death of Jeffrey Archer: the novelist who sold 300 million books dies at 86

Bestselling novelist Jeffrey Archer died on October 5 at the age of 86 at his home, shortly before the release of his latest novel, Adam and Eve. A former congressman, his career combined prolific writing with political scandals, illustrating a life of international renown, punctuated by literary successes and dramatic setbacks.

Jeffrey Archer died on Monday, October 5, at the age of 86, his publisher HarperCollins announced. The British writer died suddenly and peacefully at his home between work sessions, according to the publisher. His death comes on the eve of the publication of Adam and Eve, presented as his final novel. He was also scheduled to participate this week in the Cheltenham literary festival. His editor, Kate Elton, praised his storytelling talent and the unique place he held in British publishing.

With over 300 million copies sold, according to his official website, Jeffrey Archer built an international success on plots involving money, power, ambition, and betrayal. His first novel, *Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less*, published in 1975, drew on his own experience of a personal financial setback. The previous year, the collapse of a Canadian company in which he had invested had brought him to the brink of bankruptcy and interrupted his parliamentary career. Writing offered him a new path, one that resonated with a wide readership despite often harsh critical reception.

A literary career inseparable from political scandals

The former Conservative MP had never entirely abandoned politics. His fundraising activities for the Tories had contributed to his return to leadership circles. Margaret Thatcher appointed him deputy chairman of the Conservative Party in 1985, but he resigned the following year after a scandal involving a payment to a prostitute, which he claimed he only intended to help. In 1992, he was raised to the peerage on the recommendation of John Major, thus gaining entry to the House of Lords.

His career was subsequently marred by a four-year prison sentence for perjury and witness tampering, linked to a false alibi used in a libel case against the Daily Star. These scandals severely hampered his political ambitions, but did not end his writing career. Until his final days, Jeffrey Archer continued to write and meet his readers: according to The Sun, he even participated in a book signing in London on Sunday . He leaves behind a popular body of work whose narratives mirrored the ups and downs of his own life.