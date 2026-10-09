2026 Nobel Prize in Literature: Who Is Anne Carson, the 76-Year-Old Canadian Honored for Her Extraordinary Work?

Canadian Anne Carson won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature this Thursday. At 76, this poet, essayist, translator, and specialist in ancient Greece receives the world’s most prestigious literary award for a body of work that blends poetry, prose, mythology, and theater. She succeeds Hungarian László Krasznahorkai, awarded in 2025, and becomes the 19th woman to receive this prize since its inception in 1901.

The Swedish Academy praised « a bold and inventive body of work that, in playful dialogue with classical tradition, has created new forms for contemporary literature ». This award crowns more than 40 years of a literary career devoted to reinterpreting ancient texts and experimenting with new forms of writing.

A specialist in ancient Greece who became a figure in world literature

Born on June 21, 1950, in Toronto, Anne Carson first developed a passion for ancient languages. After studying classical Greek, she specialized in ancient literature and taught for several decades at Canadian and American universities.

Her deep knowledge of Greek authors, notably Homer, Sophocles, Euripides, and Sappho, nourishes a body of work that combines ancient narratives with contemporary concerns. Her books regularly address love, desire, loss, grief, and human relationships.

Her first major work, Eros the Bittersweet, published in 1986, explores the conception of desire in ancient Greek literature. In 1998, she published Autobiography of Red, a verse novel inspired by the mythological character Geryon and his confrontation with Heracles. This book became one of her most famous works.

Marilyn Monroe, Greek mythology, and books impossible to classify

Anne Carson has distinguished herself by her ability to blend literary genres. Her publications sometimes take the form of verse novels, poetic essays, experimental translations, or creations combining texts and images.

In The Beauty of the Husband, published in 2001, she tells a love relationship and its disillusions through 29 poetic tangos. With Nox, released in 2010, she composes a tribute to her deceased brother, mixing photographs, letter fragments, and reflections on grief.

In 2019, she published Norma Jeane Baker of Troy, a theatrical work that brings together Marilyn Monroe, born Norma Jeane Baker, and Helen of Troy. This creation revisits Greek tragedy by confronting female figures from antiquity with those of modern popular culture.

Her collection Wrong Norma, published in 2024, continues her literary experiments, with texts alternating poetry, narration, and reflection.

Diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, she continues to write

Anne Carson recently revealed she has Parkinson’s disease. Despite this neurological illness, she continues her literary work and notably practices boxing as a therapeutic approach.

The writer shares her life with artist Robert Currie and resides notably in Iceland. When she learned she had just received the Nobel Prize, she expressed her surprise, describing the news as « a bit crazy ».

Before this recognition, Anne Carson had already received several international distinctions, notably the T. S. Eliot Prize, a MacArthur Fellowship, and the Princess of Asturias Award for Literature in 2020. She was also named a member of the Order of Canada in 2005.

More than one million euros and a ceremony scheduled for December 10

The 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature is endowed with 12 million Swedish kronor, approximately 1.07 million euros. Anne Carson will also receive a gold medal and a diploma at the ceremony held in Stockholm on December 10, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death.

She joins a prestigious list of laureates including French Annie Ernaux, awarded in 2022, and South Korean Han Kang, honored in 2024.

Anne Carson also becomes the second Canadian to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature after Alice Munro, awarded in 2013. Her victory constitutes a new international recognition for Canadian literature and for a writer whose books are translated and studied in many countries.