Executive coach, speaker, and author, after an initial engineering career across several countries, Kaouthar Trojette now supports women executives and leaders on leadership, influence, and power issues, notably through the Power Club she co-founded. On the occasion of the release of her book All Powerful, published on October 1 by Alisio editions, she develops a central reflection: how can women access power and exercise it without reproducing traditional domination mechanisms? In this interview, she discusses the implicit codes of power, the different socialization of women and men, the importance of networks and alliances, as well as her conception of leadership based more on cooperation and care.

Aimé Kaniki: What are your initial reactions since the release of All Powerful?

Kaouthar Trojette: The feedback has been very positive. There is this aspect: it’s a book about power, but differently. And I think it resonates with many women. They tell me: “We really need this today.” We live in a world where power is very much conflated with domination in the way it is exercised. We see it at all levels: in politics, economic power, in business. It feels good to think that there may be another way to exercise power, especially as women. Historically, women have been excluded from power, but they have also distanced themselves from power because they avoided this conflation with domination. That is not at all what they aspire to. Women are more interested in power that allows having impact, that is power as a means and not an end. A power of cooperation and care, which allows taking care of individuals and the ecosystems in which we evolve.

What are the codes of power that women still master the least today?

What they master less is notably the way some men exercise power, which is often imbued with domination. I’ll give you an example. If, at some point, one must choose between individual interest and collective interest, women often assume that we play for the team. They therefore prioritize the collective interest over their individual interest and think that everyone around them behaves the same way. But that is not necessarily the case. Men have been educated with certain masculinity rules that are completely implicit. One of these rules I discuss in the book is “all for the win.” When we say “the important thing is to participate,” many boys are not educated like that at all. For them, the important thing is to win. They therefore prioritize their individual interests more. They are educated for conquest, whereas women are more educated to trust others and to put others’ needs before their own.

Does this difference therefore come primarily from the way women and men are socialized?

Yes. Women and men are not socialized the same way. Women are socialized in caring for others and in a form of trust towards others, whereas men are more educated in conquest. A few years ago, there was a trend on social media where women asked men around them how often they thought about the Roman Empire. Some answered: two or three times a week. This seemed completely surprising to women. If men are fascinated by the Roman Empire, it’s not only for the Roman columns or the architecture of the Colosseum. There is also this conquest side, this idea of world domination, hegemony. In France, it may not be the Roman Empire, but for example, there is a fascination with Napoleon Bonaparte or World War II. And obviously, we do not live in isolation. We are not only the product of our parents’ education. We are the product of the world we live in, the movies shown in cinemas, the society and culture in which we evolve.

Should women then learn the traditional codes of male power to succeed?

What I say in the book is not that women should learn the codes of male power. Today, we live in a society where we have never needed cooperation and alliances more. Anthropologist Pascal Picq studied notably macaque and chimpanzee societies. In macaques, societies are organized very hierarchically, with a leader who says what to do and others who follow. These societies develop very well in stable environments. Chimpanzees behave differently. They function more by cooperation. There is not necessarily one person who decides everything. Several individuals can communicate, find the best alliances and ideas for the group. And these societies develop better in uncertain, more volatile, more complex, and ambiguous environments. So, what kind of world do we live in today? A volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous world. We therefore need to benefit more from collective intelligence. Women are precisely socialized a lot in cooperation and alliances. The idea is therefore not to tell them to read the rules of power and learn to dominate. On the contrary. If we want a future, we need cooperation and alliances, and women know very well how to do that.

Should women first ally among themselves to gain more power?

It’s not only that women should ally among themselves. That is obviously one prerequisite, but it is a global movement. All men also have an interest in having more women. We also need men to open doors for women. The approach I propose is that of an inverted pyramid. Today, to seek more power, women sometimes face doors closing, insults, harassment, or cyberharassment. They therefore need first to strengthen themselves individually. Gaining power starts by gaining power over oneself. Not in a personal development logic of becoming the best version of oneself, but with a perspective turned towards the collective. Then, the second step is to gain power in interactions with others, that is to respond, to have quick wit, verbally or non-verbally, and to be able to let some attacks slide. Finally comes the network: the power of influence on the spheres around us, the ability to connect people and create the right alliances, both with other women and with men.

Should more networks or structures dedicated to women and power be created today?

There are already a lot of things. There are many movements that bring together associations and women to promote better inclusion of women. There are also initiatives internationally and in the professional world. These are generally not only “think tanks,” but rather “think-and-do tanks”: movements that reflect but are also very action-oriented. Today, I think the reflection has already taken place a lot. Women know what needs to be done. Just look at the number of books released recently on these topics: women in politics or economics, women and power, women and money… We have reached a moment where we need to move more to action.

What are the main obstacles a woman faces when she starts to take on more responsibilities?

Men. Or more precisely, some masculine behaviors around them. As long as a woman remains in impostor syndrome, she stays in this gendered role of the woman who apologizes and does not necessarily feel she belongs. But as soon as she gets out of this syndrome and says: “That place, I see it, it’s waiting for me, I want it,” she can immediately face reactions like: “Who does she think she is?”, “She’s arrogant.” She can also face people who pull the blanket to themselves or try to sabotage her. These are domination behaviors. It’s a huge taboo. It’s the elephant in the room and no one really talks about it. People often tell women: “They have to dare.” But women dare. The question is rather: do we let them speak without cutting them off? Do we let them have space without blocking it?

You advocate precisely the idea of exercising power differently. What does that mean concretely?

Very concretely, it means creating safe and secure environments. Today, there is a lot of suffering at work. People arrive at work with a knot in their stomach, leave in the same state, and can end up getting sick. This means some professional environments are deeply insecure. For me, the first and most important step is to create a securing power. It is to bring security to the people around us. And that is the basis of care: taking care of others. Engagement is maximal in workspaces where people feel safe, comfortable in their skin and body. It is the basis of power exercised differently. We don’t need to motivate people with a whip or stick. It’s like flowers: if you give them water and sun and remove weeds, you don’t need to explain how to grow. They grow and develop. The vast majority of people at work only want to do their job properly in dignified conditions.

What role should alliances among women take in this transformation of power?

It is a necessary step, but not sufficient. Alliances among women are important. But as I said, much broader alliances must also be created. If we really want to change power relations, it must become a collective movement involving women and men. If a reader had to retain only one idea from All Powerful to change her relationship to power, what would it be? It would be to remember something I hear very often when I talk with women. They tell me: “I’m not interested in power, I want impact. That’s all that matters to me.” But impact is the room where we do things. Power is the key to the lock. So, if you want to have impact, it is essential to focus on how to gain power.

Interview conducted by Aimé Kaniki