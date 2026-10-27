The Hugues Capet Prize has revealed the selections for its 2026 edition. Created in 1994, this prestigious literary award dedicated to the history of the French monarchy will now honor two books each year. Alongside the Hugues Capet Prize, endowed with €20,000, appears the new Hugues Capet – Heritage Prize, endowed with €10,000. In total, 17 books are announced in competition, of which 15 are specifically presented in the official press release. The winners will be announced on November 19 at the National Archives by a jury including Stéphane Bern, Franck Ferrand, Jean Sévillia, and Virginie Girod.

A new €10,000 prize to reward French history and Capetian heritage

Since its creation in 1994, the Hugues Capet Prize has annually distinguished a biography devoted to a king or queen of France, a descendant or spouse of the Capetian dynasty, or a great servant of a Capetian kingdom. This award has established itself in the field of historical biography by honoring personalities who have marked the history of the French monarchy.

However, many books dedicated to French history had until now escaped this distinction. Books focusing on an era, an institution, a royal court, a historic site, or a political movement did not meet the prize’s criteria, which was exclusively reserved for biographies. To broaden this scope, the Hugues Capet – Heritage Prize was created, awarded for the first time in 2026.

This new award will annually honor a book aimed at the general public and dedicated to Capetian history in its collective dimension. Events, political developments, institutions, historical actors, territories, and heritage can thus be recognized. Its chronological scope extends from the accession of Hugues Capet in 987 to the present day, with an opening on the influence of the Capetian dynasty in France and throughout Europe.

Seven biographies in competition: from Louise of Savoy to the Duchess of Berry

Endowed with €20,000, the Hugues Capet Prize dedicated to historical biography brings together this year seven books covering nearly four centuries of history, from the dawn of the Renaissance to the July Monarchy. The selection particularly highlights women who exercised power or sought to influence the destiny of the French monarchy.

Patricia Eichel-Lojkine competes with Louise of Savoy. The Art of Power at the Dawn of the Renaissance, published by Perrin. The book retraces the path of the mother of Francis I, who exercised the regency of the kingdom and played a decisive political role at the beginning of the 16th century. Jean-Marie Constant offers Marie de Médicis. A 17th-Century European Style, also published by Perrin. This biography covers the life of the Queen of France, who became regent after the assassination of Henry IV, as well as her role as a patron and her ties with major European courts.

The third woman in this selection is the Duchess of Berry, mother of the Count of Chambord, whose fate Marine Baron recounts in The Duchess of Berry. The Rebel, published by Perrin. The book notably covers her attempted royalist uprising in Vendée in 1832, aimed at restoring the Bourbons to the French throne.

Two kings of France are also among the studied personalities. Didier Le Fur signs Charles IX. The Disobedient King, published by Passés Composés. The historian revisits the reign of this sovereign confronted with the Wars of Religion, whose authority was contested and whose name remains associated with the St. Bartholomew’s Day massacre in 1572. Frédéric Bidouze offers a biography titled Louis XV, published by Ellipses, dedicated to the sovereign nicknamed the Beloved, who reigned from 1715 to 1774.

Two other personalities complete this selection, between monarchic loyalty and political rebellion. Alain Joblin is selected for Henri de Guise. The Scarred, published by Ellipses. The book is devoted to the leader of the Catholic League, a figure of the Wars of Religion, assassinated in Blois in 1588 on the orders of Henry III. Finally, Philippe Rey competes with Antoine Barnave. The Royalist Revolutionary, published by Passés Composés. This biography covers the path of the French revolutionary who, after participating in the early years of the Revolution, became a secret advisor to Marie Antoinette.

Juan Carlos I, Joan of Arc, Louis XIV, and the French Revolution: eight detailed books for the Heritage Prize

For its first edition, the Hugues Capet – Heritage Prize, endowed with €10,000, offers a selection covering several centuries of French and European history. From Joan of Arc’s companions to the upheavals of the French Revolution, through the court of Versailles and the memoirs of a former King of Spain, the selected books testify to the diversity of subjects now accessible to this new award.

Valérie Toureille is selected for The Companions of Joan of Arc, published by Tallandier. The book focuses on the men who surrounded Joan of Arc during her military campaigns and participated in her fight in service of Charles VII. Karine Abiven competes with On the Tune of the Fronde. Current Songs and Civil War (1648-1661), published by Champ Vallon. This study explores the role of political songs during the Fronde, when these popular compositions allowed commentary on events, dissemination of information, and taking sides in the conflicts shaking the kingdom.

The French court also holds an important place in this selection. Évelyne Lever offers Louis XIV and His Court, published by Flammarion, a book devoted to the organization, customs, and figures surrounding the Sun King. Alice Camus Mignen is selected for The Perfumers and the French Court. From Louis XIV to Louis XVI, published by Perrin. Her work traces the history of perfumers and their relations with the royal court, from the reign of Louis XIV to that of Louis XVI, through perfumery practices and aristocratic societal customs.

The French Revolution is another major theme of this first edition. Historian Jean-Christian Petitfils competes with The French Revolution, published by Perrin, a comprehensive synthesis devoted to this pivotal period of national history. Maria-Sofia Mormile offers The Bourbons in the Revolution. Biography of a Family Seeking Unity (1789-1830), published by Armand Colin. The book examines the fate of royal family members, their divisions, and their attempts to preserve unity during the revolutionary upheavals, the Empire, and the Restoration.

The exile of the French monarchy is also one of the selected subjects. Milena Lenderová, Jean-François Figeac, and Martin Halata are selected for Charles X, a French King in Bohemia. The Royal Exile, published by Honoré Champion. Their book retraces the last years of Charles X, forced to leave France after the July Revolution of 1830 and who ended his life in exile.

Finally, the selection opens on contemporary European history with Reconciliation. Memoirs, by Juan Carlos I of Spain, published by Stock. The former Spanish sovereign, descendant of the Capetian dynasty through the House of Bourbon, reflects on his personal journey and reign. His presence in this selection reminds us that the Capetian heritage extends far beyond French borders and continues in several European monarchies, including Spain.

A prestigious jury chaired by Prince Charles-Philippe d’Orléans

The Hugues Capet Prize is chaired by Prince Charles-Philippe d’Orléans and Princess Naomi d’Orléans, in partnership with the National Archives. Prince Charles-Philippe has been on the jury since 1998 and has chaired it since 2024. He continues the development of this literary award founded in 1994 by Jacques-Henri Auclair, who remains a jury member.

The jury consists of 11 personalities from the fields of historical research, literature, journalism, and the transmission of history to the general public. Several members have participated in this award for many years. Novelist Ève de Castro has been a member since 2000, while Jean-Christian Petitfils, historian and major biographer of Louis XIV and Louis XVI, joined in 2003. Writer and journalist Jean Sévillia became a jury member in 2004.

Well-known public figures also participate in the selection of winners. Stéphane Bern, presenter and specialist in royal families, has been a member since 2007. Franck Ferrand, historian and radio personality, joined the jury in 2011. Historian Virginie Girod, also known for her shows and podcasts dedicated to history, is among the most recent members.

Since 2024, two other personalities have enriched this assembly: Diana Picasso, art historian, and Amélie de Bourbon-Parma, writer and historian. The jury thus brings together specialists of different historical periods, academics, novelists, and personalities engaged in disseminating historical knowledge.

The tradition of the Hugues Capet Prize also provides that the previous year’s winner joins the jury for the following edition. In 2026, Joël Cornette, historian specializing in the absolute monarchy and designated as the 2025 laureate, will sit alongside the other jurors.

The committee responsible for selecting books for the two awards is chaired by Laurent Avezou, also a 2025 laureate. He was rewarded for his work dedicated to Sully during a previous Hugues Capet Prize ceremony.

Winners announced on November 19, official ceremony early 2027

The jury members will meet behind closed doors on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at the National Archives to deliberate and designate the two winners of this edition. The Hugues Capet Prize for historical biography will be endowed with €20,000, while the new Hugues Capet – Heritage Prize will allow its first laureate to receive €10,000.

The official award ceremony will take place at the beginning of 2027, during an event organized at the National Archives. The exact date of this event has not yet been announced.

With the creation of the Heritage Prize, the Hugues Capet Prize expands its scope after more than 30 years of existence. From now on, two books will be distinguished each year: a biography devoted to a personality of Capetian history and a book exploring the events, institutions, movements, and heritage that have shaped this historical legacy, in France as well as in Europe.