CULTURE Literature

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — After reactions to her testimony on “It begins today”, Charlotte Chaleil shares love and healing in her new book “All Because of a Book”

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Following the reactions to her testimony on "Ça commence aujourd'hui", Charlotte Chaleil recounts love and rebuilding her life in her new book "Tout ça à cause d'un livre"
Following the reactions to her testimony on "Ça commence aujourd'hui", Charlotte Chaleil recounts love and rebuilding her life in her new book "Tout ça à cause d'un livre"

Charlotte Chaleil opens a new chapter with « All Because of a Book » released on October 6, 2026. After « Falling Never Was Enough », focused on mental disorders, addictions, and long-hidden suffering, she tells the story of her relationship with Antoine. On March 29, 2026, he wrote to her to buy her first book after discovering her videos. An ordinary gesture that gradually became a romantic encounter through messages, calls, and their first meetings. Writing now allows her to express what she felt behind those shared moments.

A story set within a journey marked by media exposure. During her appearance on « Ça commence aujourd’hui » last June, Charlotte told Faustine Bollaert about her cocaine addiction. Her statements about vaginal consumption were particularly highlighted in the media. She later stated that this segment on France 2 led to many hateful messages, while also receiving supportive testimonies. This mixed reception highlights the difficulty of publicly sharing an addiction when the most striking elements of the story draw concentrated attention.

A relationship built through healing

In her new book, Charlotte addresses Antoine directly, with a conversational writing style. The trips between Paris and Narbonne, the songs listened to together, the jokes, and waiting for calls give space to the ordinary details of their relationship. The narrative also covers anorexia, hospitalizations, and periods when her health made their closeness more difficult. The author takes time to acknowledge what her partner experienced alongside her. She also distinguishes his support from the medical care she needs, without presenting love as a solution to all her difficulties.

Throughout the pages, the romantic relationship merges with reflections on the future. Charlotte mentions her interrupted medical studies, her interest in psychology and psychiatry, as well as their plans for life together. The book maintains a very personal tone, filled with tenderness and self-mockery, while revealing the uncertainties of an ongoing healing process. It thus reveals another facet of her journey: habits, desires, and perspectives taking shape beyond the addiction testimony.

« All Because of a Book » is available on Amazon.

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — After reactions to her testimony on «Ça commence aujourd’hui», Charlotte Chaleil shares love and healin

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