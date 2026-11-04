Prix ​​Femina 2026: Laura Kasischke and Jennifer Tamas awarded for their works

The Femina Prize jury honored American writer Laura Kasischke in the foreign novel category for « Swimming in the Dark, » published by Gallimard. The Femina Essay Prize goes to Jennifer Tamas for « Bluebeard, Counter-Investigation, » published by Seuil editions. Two awards highlighting works that each explore human relationships and literary representations in their own way.

The 2026 Femina Prize winners celebrate two authors with different backgrounds. Laura Kasischke wins the foreign novel prize with « Swimming in the Dark, » published by Gallimard. The American novelist and poet, known for her stories blending psychological observation, family tensions, and unsettling atmospheres, thus receives one of the most recognized French literary distinctions. This award highlights the place her work holds among French-speaking readers and helps give new visibility to her latest book translated into French.

Jennifer Tamas, for her part, is awarded the Femina Essay Prize for « Bluebeard, Counter-Investigation, » published by Seuil. A researcher and specialist in French literature, she focuses notably on how classic works represent relationships between women and men. Her book revisits the figure of Bluebeard and the interpretations that have accompanied this character over the centuries. Through this literary investigation, the author invites readers to question mechanisms of domination and the place given to female voices in stories passed down from generation to generation.

Two different approaches to contemporary literature

Laura Kasischke has established herself over her career as a unique voice in American literature. Her novels regularly explore the anxieties hidden behind the appearances of everyday life. The writer focuses on her characters’ vulnerabilities and events likely to disrupt their existence. Her writing, often characterized by a progressive psychological tension, has found a particular resonance in France, where several of her works have been translated and published. Receiving the Femina foreign prize further strengthens this recognition.

Jennifer Tamas’s work follows a different path, at the crossroads of academic research and literary criticism. With « Bluebeard, Counter-Investigation, » she revisits a tale associated with Charles Perrault, whose themes continue to fuel contemporary reflections on violence and power relations. By offering a new reading of this story, the essayist seeks to go beyond usual interpretations and examine what the text reveals about social norms. Her book illustrates the renewed interest in rereading classics in light of current issues.

An important distinction in the literary calendar

Created in 1904, the Femina Prize holds a special place in the French literary landscape. Founded at the initiative of women writers, it is distinguished notably by its exclusively female jury. Awarded each year in autumn, it honors works in several categories, including French novel, foreign novel, and essay. Its winners list is an important event for publishers, booksellers, and readers during a period marked by the succession of major literary prizes.

For Gallimard and Seuil editions, these distinctions also represent a visibility challenge. Winning a major prize can lead to increased bookstore demand, encourage new print runs, and extend a book’s presence in cultural news. The awards given to Laura Kasischke and Jennifer Tamas especially illustrate the diversity of writing forms recognized by Femina, between foreign fiction and critical reflection on literary heritage. The two authors thus join the winners of a prize that continues to play an important role in recognizing works and connecting them with the public.