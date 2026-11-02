Pierre-Olivier Costa is back at the helm of the Museum of European and Mediterranean Civilisations (Mucem) in Marseille. Suspended from his duties since July 1, 2026, amid significant social tensions and harassment allegations, the institution’s president announced on Sunday, November 1, that he was officially reinstated. His four-month suspension ended on the evening of October 31, as confirmed by the Ministry of Culture. The former chief of staff to Brigitte Macron plans to return to his office starting Monday, November 2, despite a still tense atmosphere within this major cultural institution in Marseille.

Appointed president of Mucem in November 2022, Pierre-Olivier Costa was provisionally removed by the Ministry of Culture to restore dialogue with staff representatives. This decision followed several months of opposition to his management methods and an investigation conducted by the General Inspectorate of Cultural Affairs (IGAC) into working conditions at the institution. A criminal investigation for alleged moral and sexual harassment was also opened after a report filed by the Ministry of Culture under Article 40 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Trade unions notably denounced dysfunctions in museum management and a professional climate they considered particularly degraded. Pierre-Olivier Costa, who denies the accusations against him, was temporarily replaced by Anne-Marie Le Guével, General Inspector of Cultural Affairs.

A return to leadership despite ongoing social tensions

Interviewed Sunday by Agence France-Presse, Pierre-Olivier Costa confirmed his intention to immediately resume leadership of the institution. He stated that his suspension had expired and that he intended to return to the museum on Monday to resume management decisions, restore signature delegations, and ensure the institution’s daily operations. According to his statements, Anne-Marie Le Guével had already informed staff of the end of her interim period. The Mucem president also claims to have had very little contact with his supervisory ministry during the four-month suspension. He views the absence of an extension of this measure as favorable to his position. However, this interpretation remains his own: the end of the administrative suspension does not mean that the accusations have been dismissed nor that judicial investigations are complete. Pierre-Olivier Costa also states he has not yet been heard in the context of the criminal investigation.

This return comes at a particularly sensitive time for Mucem, which must continue its cultural activities while addressing concerns expressed by part of its staff. A general assembly of employees is scheduled for Monday, November 2, to discuss the situation. Union representatives had notably sent a letter to the Minister of Culture, Catherine Pégard, at the end of June, denouncing numerous dysfunctions and behaviors they attributed to management. For his part, Pierre-Olivier Costa claims a positive record at the head of the institution and states his intention to continue his mandate until its end, in about two years. His renewal was officially confirmed by decree in November 2025. The main challenge will now be to determine whether this resumption of duties can be accompanied by a lasting easing of social relations. For the Marseille museum, which welcomes many visitors each year and plays an important role in the cultural influence of the Mediterranean, governance stability is a major challenge in the coming months.