French Debt: Moody's Maintains France's Rating, Lecornu Welcomes Decision but Warning Remains

Relief for the French government. On the evening of Friday, October 23, the rating agency Moody’s decided to maintain France’s sovereign rating at Aa3, despite political tensions and difficulties encountered in adopting the 2027 budget. Sébastien Lecornu and Roland Lescure immediately welcomed this decision, seeing it as a positive signal for the country’s financial credibility. However, the agency keeps a negative outlook, which means a downgrade remains possible if the budgetary situation does not improve.

This decision comes in a particularly delicate context for French public finances. The National Assembly has just rejected the revenue part of the Social Security budget for 2027, while the examination of the State budget remains marked by deep divergences between parliamentary groups. The government is seeking to reduce the public deficit, while the rising debt burden and tensions on borrowing rates complicate the recovery of the accounts. Moody’s nevertheless chose not to proceed with a new downgrade of the French rating.

Lecornu and Lescure claim a signal of confidence

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu welcomed a decision that, according to him, defies the most pessimistic expectations. Economy Minister Roland Lescure considers that maintaining the rating reflects the credibility of the budgetary path defended by the executive. The government thus intends to demonstrate that France retains the confidence of major international agencies despite the absence of a stable parliamentary majority.

Moody’s assessment remains cautious, however. The maintenance of the rating notably relies on the prospect of adopting a budget that reduces the deficit and on a mitigation of economic and social tensions. The agency has therefore not lifted its reservations about the French situation. The negative outlook remains a warning: if public finances deteriorate further or if the political deadlock continues, the rating could be lowered in a future evaluation.