Marine Le Pen has announced a fiscal consolidation strategy for 2027, aiming for €140 billion in savings by 2032. The National Rally is preparing for budget debates, proposing a constitutional golden rule to lend credibility to its commitments. The details of Jordan Bardella's initial implementation will be crucial in validating this approach.

On Tuesday, October 6, Marine Le Pen presented a plan for restoring public finances based on a target of €140 billion in net savings by 2032, compared to 2026. During a press conference devoted to the National Rally 's proposals for the 2027 budget, the leader of the National Rally deputies justified this amount by citing rising interest rates and her criticisms of the government's plan. This announcement comes before the start of budget debates in the National Assembly and already situates the presidential election within the discussion on public finances.

The party aims for a return to primary balance within eighteen months, meaning a balance between public revenue and expenditure excluding debt interest payments. It also wants to reduce the public deficit below 3% of GDP by 2030. These two objectives involve different stages: achieving primary balance is not enough to eliminate the total deficit, as interest payments still need to be financed. The announced amount should therefore be assessed in light of the expenditures involved, the expected revenues, and the implementation schedule for the measures.

A constitutional golden rule to lend credibility to the trajectory

Marine Le Pen intends to accompany this strategy with a balanced budget rule enshrined in the Constitution by referendum. By proposing an institutional commitment, the National Rally (RN) seeks to lend more weight to its promise of financial discipline. However, the scope of the measure will depend on its precise content, particularly the constraints imposed and any potential exceptions. At this stage, the announcement of a constitutional principle alone is insufficient to assess the feasibility of the promised savings or their impact on public policy.

Jordan Bardella , presented as the likely prime minister should the National Rally (RN) win the presidential election, is expected to detail the first budget the party intends to implement as early as summer 2027. This presentation will be crucial in moving from a general objective to concrete choices. The challenge for the RN is to demonstrate that its electoral promises can be aligned with the announced trajectory. The allocation of resources and the cost estimates for the measures will allow for an assessment of the coherence of a program that now places fiscal consolidation at the forefront of its presidential preparations.